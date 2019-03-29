A committee of Mainland and Islands Planning commissioners met Thursday to discuss potential changes to the two bodies’ bylaws.
Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley said the last time the planning commissions had amended their bylaws was 2005, and they had since come to be outdated and in conflict with other county ordinances.
He gave them a number of recommended changes, and the commissioners thought up a few of their own.
Worley recommended removing and changing sections of the bylaws dealing with the elections of chairmen, vice chairmen and secretaries. According to the bylaws, the commissions should vote on them via ballots, but doing so could violate the state’s Open Meetings Act unless the chairman then reveals who voted for whom.
It would be much easier to remove the stipulation altogether, he said, as the commissions already vote on officers via a show of hands anyway.
IPC member Patrick Duncan said they should better clarify the minimum votes needed to pass. Currently, both planning commissions operate under the rule that a minimum of four votes is needed to take any official action, regardless of the number of commissioners present. He said it isn’t entirely clear in the ordinances.
In addition, the bylaws require a two-thirds vote to approve any changes to the bylaws and that bylaw amendments can only be approved at regular meetings, not specially-called meetings.
The two-thirds rule is confusing, Worley said, but the commissioners present felt that it would be a good idea to require more than four votes for a bylaws change.
Worley also noted that, if the commissions wanted to change their bylaws at a joint meeting, they could not as there are no regular joint planning commission meetings.
Most were fine with that stipulation but said it may become inconvenient in the future.
“We may never even have to deal with it,” MPC member Sherrye Gibbs said.
Duncan also brought up recusal. He asked if they should include guidelines on when to recuse and when to abstain from votes. He also asked if a commissioner who recuses themselves due to a potential conflict of interest should completely remove themselves from a discussion of the item at hand.
Worley said the commission could refer to the county’s ethics ordinance for those guidelines, and that someone who recuses themselves due to a conflict of interest should completely remove themselves from any consideration of the item at hand.
Also up for discussion was attendance. The committee decided to reduce the number of commissioners can skip from six consecutive and 10 total meetings in a year to three consecutive and five total.
The committee also decided it needed to clarify the rules on chairmen and vice chairmen voting rights, the actions planning commissioners should take when recusing themselves and standing committees. It decided to strike two sections dealing with subcommittees and advisory groups.
Worley said he’d write up a new draft of the bylaws with the proposed changes and present it at the committee’s next meeting. If the committee approves of it, the draft will move on to the individual commissions.