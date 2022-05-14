Once one has walked the pristine shores of Cumberland Island, its natural beauty seems to call one back time and time again. That has certainly proved true for Christa Bowden.
The Atlanta native grew up visiting the island. When she grew into an adult, it continued to hold a special place in her heart. So it’s unsurprising that when Bowden became an artist, she wanted to use her talents to share the location as well as the threat climate change poses to it.
“In 2016, during the national park system centennial, I decided that I wanted to do a project on Cumberland, which is part of the parks system,” Bowden recalled.
To help her share the story, she enlisted the help of two other artists that she met at graduate school at the University of Georgia. Ernesto and Emily Gomez, both professors at Georgia College in Milledgeville, were eager to join the project.
What ensued was a multi-year effort to capture various elements of the island over time through different mediums. Bowden is a photographer, as is Emily, while Ernesto is a sculptor who also explores sound.
“Of course, with Cumberland, I couldn’t take a lot of my sculpting materials out there,” Ernesto said with a laugh. “So I did some recordings and I also did some wind drawings with charcoal.”
Many of Emily’s works are cyanotype prints, while Bowden produced both black and white, as well as color photos. After diligent work for a number of years, the three spent two weeks on the island to compare notes and pull any loose threads together.
“We were able to get a grant through my university where I am now, in Virginia,” Bowden said. “So we were really able to see what one another had and put it together.”
They’ve shared pieces in exhibitions before but on Thursday it will come as close as it ever has to its subject. Cumberland Island: Land, Water, Wind, and Light will open during a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island.
“We’ve had an exhibition in Augusta and one in Virginia, but we’re very excited to be coming to St. Simons,” Bowden said.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Emily said. “We’re all going to be there and will be able to talk about our work.”
In addition to the artists, Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) also invited the local conservation group, 100 Miles to join the exhibition. In addition to having a presence at the opening, the group will present a talk from 10 a.m. to noon June 15.
Stephanie Chewning, One Hundred Miles Coastal Education Coordinator, will lead a discussion on Cumberland Island National Seashore and its importance to the area. The program is part of GVA’s ongoing free Wednesday Workshops.
“GVA continues to expand and diversify the exhibitions in our gallery and this exhibition is a great example of the same with its’ experiential elements. The entire project showcases the rich talent of Ernesto, Emily and Christa, both literally and figuratively through the lens of their love and devotion to Cumberland Island,” said Terri Evans, executive director of GVA. “Co-hosting the reception with One Hundred Miles is a match made on our heavenly coast.”