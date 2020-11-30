City of Brunswick and Glynn County commissioners will hold a joint meeting Tuesday to discuss Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021.
The proposed temporary 1 percent sales tax, which voters would have to approve at the polls, comes after commissioners dropped initial plans for a SPLOST 2020 earlier this year.
County attorney Aaron Mumford told commissioners earlier this month that the county can hold a SPLOST referendum in March or November 2021. To hold a special election in March, county officials would need to meet with the Brunswick City Commission at least once to hammer out some details before the end of December.
With three of seven county commissioners either failing to win re-election or declining to run, the current members believed it would be a better idea to prepare a SPLOST for the next set of commission members.
Tuesday’s meeting will kick off the process, and if the Glynn County Commission of 2021 decides to move ahead with a new SPLOST, the groundwork will be laid for them to do so.
The other three local governing bodies — the city, Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority — are also on board, according to county commissioners.
In recent interviews with The News, county commissioner Wayne Neal and incoming commissioners Cap Fendig, Walter Rafolski and Sammy Tostensen said they were interested in a short SPLOST tightly focused on immediate infrastructure repairs and preliminary engineering, and designs for larger projects down the road.
None were supportive of a major courthouse expansion project touted as the cornerstone of the SPLOST 2020 effort earlier this year, instead opting to implement measures to address security concerns in the short term and taking another look at the expansion down the road.
The joint city-county meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.