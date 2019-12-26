Go on, admit it.
You fell asleep on the couch before the big ball dropped in Times Square last year and chances are you’ll be snoring again before Dec. 31 gives way to 2020.
But that is all right.
Because St. Simons Island residents Jen and Mike Hatcher could use folks like you. They need folks who are bright-eyed and eager to meet the day on Jan. 1 for the Third Annual New Year’s Day Beach Sweep. All that is needed to join in is to show up at 8 a.m. at the beach walkover at Coast Guard Station Beach. Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will supply the trash bags, gloves and other needed items to give the beach a good cleaning to start the New Year. All participants will receive a reusable Yamaha Marine Rightwaters burlap bag.
“This is a great way to start off the New Year on the beach, with a clean slate for 2020,” said Lea King-Badyna, Executive Director of the nonprofit Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
King-Badyna, by the way, is executive director over a staff of one — her faithful assistant Christy Throwbridge. They depend mightily on dedicated volunteers like the Hatchers for KGIB’s many good works to promote recycling, host litter prevention campaigns and cleanup efforts and to educate the public about the importance good environmental stewardship.
Back in 2017, the Hatchers turned to KGIB with their idea for a New Year’s Day beach cleanup. At the time they were Atlanta suburbanites who spent a lot of time at their St. Simons Island home. The Hatchers are now full-time residents who hope this New Year’s Day tradition continues to catch on.
“This is our third year and we have no plans to stop,” Jen Hatcher said. “We love being a part of this community and we love keeping it clean.”
Regular beach walkers, the Hatchers noticed more trash than usual while walking the beach one New Year’s Day several years ago, she said.
“We were walking the beach and we were cleaning up a lot of fireworks and party debris,” Hatcher said. “Anytime we walk the beach we pick up trash. But after that, I emailed the ladies (at KGIB) and suggested a New Year’s Day beach sweep because of all the trash we picked up. They asked if we would lead it, and so it began.”
Many other KGIB volunteers were happy to follow the Hatchers’ lead and join the effort. The need for such a cleanup becomes readily evident when the sun rises on a New Year, King-Badyna said.
Even though it is illegal to shoot fireworks on the beach — or any other public place, for that matter — the law inevitably is ignored by many New Year’s revelers, King-Badyna said. Other litter besides fireworks debris also gets left behind each year, she said.
In addition to the beach, volunteers will address public walkovers and beach parking lots.
On the first day of 2019, some 40 volunteers turned out to remove 440 pounds of litter, King-Badyna said. That included a roll of carpet.
“A lot of people are celebrating New Year’s on the beach and possibly leaving behind their trash,” she said. “Jen and Mike (Hatcher) really made this happen. They’re onsite for us each year and continuing to make it happen. We greatly appreciate their helping us kick off a clean, green and beautiful 2020.”
For more information, contact KGIB at 912-279-1490, or go to: info.kbgib@gmailcom.