Oftentimes, Marcus Arbery’s recollections of his son bring him more pain than comfort.
The day after a grand jury accused former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson of interfering with the investigation into Ahmuad Arbery’s killing, the still grieving father spoke of his son in tones of redemption. Wearing a working man’s white T-shirt, Marcus Arbery employed simple blue collar language Friday to offer his assessment of Johnson’s indictment on charges of violation of oath of office and obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer.
“The way Ahmaud died was very devastating to our family,” the graying Arbery, who runs a landscaping company, said Friday while speaking at a virtual press conference. “Ain’t no man or woman above the law, and it was a great day when they arrested that Jackie Johnson, brought charges on her. A real great day.”
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, by three shotgun blasts fired at close range by Travis McMichael on a public street in the Satilla Shores community. McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery for several minutes after seeing the Black man run past their home on Satilla Shores. William “Roddie” Bryan jumped in his pickup truck and joined the chase, using his cellphone to video the bloody conclusion. The McMicheals and Bryan are White.
Gregory McMichael, 65, retired from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office after 20 years as an investigator there. Citing conflict of interest, Johnson recused herself from the case the day of the shooting.
It would be another 21/2 months before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case and arrested the McMichaels and Bryan in May of 2020 — shortly after Bryan’s video of the killing went viral online and stirred national outrage and cries of racial injustice.
The Glynn County grand jury’s indictment indicates Johnson’s alleged interference directly contributed to the elapsed timeline between Arbery’s shooting death and the arrests. The grand jury alleges Johnson thwarted Glynn County Police from making arrests that day, then colluded to divert the case to Waycross District Attorney George E. Barnhill after she recused herself. In doing so, the grand jury asserts, Johnson failed “to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity.”
The grand jury met in June at the county courthouse at the behest of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.
“I am very thankful that we got an indictment on Ms. Johnson yesterday,” said Wanda Cooper Jones, Ahmaud’s mother. “Bringing Ms. Johnson to justice was a huge win. Unfortunately, Ahmaud is not here with us today. But me losing Ahmaud, it will change some things here in the state of Georgia.”
The indictment accuses Johnson of telling county police officers Stephanie Oliver and Stephen Lowery not to arrest Travis McMichael at the scene that Sunday afternoon. The indictment said Johnson “interfered in the lawful discharge of their official duties by directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest.”
Former Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy has been saying as much since May 2020, only to be called a liar by Johnson, he said. Murphy said it troubles him that Johnson repeatedly accused him lying, through articles in The News and other media outlets.
“That is exactly what the attorney general is accusing her of,” said Murphy, who opted not to seek another term of office in the November elections.
Murphy said he reached out to police in May 2020 after constituents complained to him about the department’s lack of action on the case. Murphy said he spoke with Oliver and Capt. Tom Jump, who told him that Brunswick DA assistant attorneys at the scene said they “don’t see any need for an arrest.”
That assertion came in response to attorneys’ questions about whether the McMichaels were considered a flight risk, Murphy said. Police answered, no, he said. Former DA assistant attorneys Liberty Stewart and Rocky Bridges were on the scene, Murphy said he was told. However, Bridges and Stewart were speaking on their cellphones with Johnson throughout the interaction with police, Murphy said he was told.
In Thursday’s indictment, Johnson is accused of “showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.” The indictment alleges Johnson sought counsel from Barnhill the day of the shooting and later recommended Carr appoint Barnhill to the case. The indictment also accuses Johnson of failing to notify Carr of her prior interactions with Barnhill.
Johnson contacted Barnhill the day of the shooting, asking him to provide police with guidance on the case. Barnhill met with officials at the county police department the next day. It was later learned that Barnhill offered police an initial assessment that the shooting death appeared to be self defense in the act of making a citizen’s arrest.
Further, it was revealed that Barnhill’s son was an attorney with the Brunswick DA’s office who had worked with Gregory McMichael.
Johnson notified Carr of her conflict of interest on Feb. 27, 2020. Carr assigned the case that day to Barnhill.
After the GBI arrested the McMichaels and Bryan on felony murder and attempted false imprisonment charges in May of 2020, Carr called on the U.S. Attorney General Office to investigate Johnson and Barnhill for their handling of the Arbery killing. Carr said at the time he was unaware that Johnson and Barnhill had talked about the case prior his assigning the it to Barnhill. Carr said he also was unaware Barnhill had already met with police on the case, or that Barnhill had given police the self defense assessment. Additionally, Carr said, Barnhill neglected to mention his son worked for Johnson and worked with McMichael.
A Camden County attorney in May 2020 sent a letter to the Glynn County Attorney, warning of a possible libel lawsuit against Murphy and fellow commissioner Allen Booker.
“For a year as a commissioner and a public figure, being called repeatedly a liar, and then to be threatened with a lawsuit, it was not a great time for either me or my family,” Murphy said. “I would be very surprised if the attorney general doesn’t have some pretty solid corroborating evidence that she took some steps that were not considered to be appropriate. Obviously, they know things I haven’t even thought about.”
Current Brunswick DA Keith Higgins defeated Johnson in the November election, a heated race that focused largely on her handling of the Arbery case. Johnson had served as DA for 10 years.
Former state representative Jeff Jones and Glynn County NAACP president John Perry were among many civic leaders and community officials who called had for Johnson’s resignation prior to the election.
Perry said Friday that Johnson’s indictment demonstrates a commitment to a fair and just legal system for all residents.
“There’s been a lot of concern across the country, and locally, about the quality of our justice system,” Perry said Friday. “So it’s refreshing that our system is taking steps to ensure that people who serve in that particular officer are serving the people properly. If you can’t create a system that we can trust, it’s going to cause social injustice and social injustice leads to civil disorder. We don’t need civil disorder. So our justice system has to prove that it’s fair to all people.”
Perry echoed the thoughts of others when he questioned whether the grand jury’s proceedings might eventually lead to an indictment of Barnhill. Attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, who represent Arbery’s parents, also think Barnhill warrants closer scrutiny.
“We certainly see that as the next step in accountability on the pipeline,” Lee said during the virtual press conference. “He accepted the responsibility of taking over the investigation, knowing that he had a dog in the fight.”
The murder trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and Bryan begins Oct. 18 with jury selection in Glynn County. The three men also face federal hate crimes charges that include interference with Arbery’s rights and attempted kidnapping.
Attorney Crump said Johnson’s indictment helps restore faith in the system for Arbery’s loved ones.
“The path to justice for Ahmaud Arbery and his family has been a long and arduous one.” Crump said. “But today’s indictment is yet another step in the right direction. Former DA Johnson may not have pulled the trigger on the day Ahmaud was murdered, but she played a starring role in the cover-up. Ahmaud was stalked, gunned down, and his killers were allowed to freely walk the streets for months. And why? Because DA Johnson wanted to protect one of Ahmaud’s killers: former police officer Greg McMichael.”
None of the charges, Marcus Arbery noted, will bring his son back.
“All I’ve got is pictures to look at him,” he said. “I’m saddened by it, and I really know his mom is hurting because she’s a momma. If it hurting the daddy, you know what the momma going through.”