Cosby Johnson is the 60th mayor of Brunswick.
Johnson got 950 votes, or 75%, in Tuesday’s runoff election to defeat Ivan Figueroa, who got 326 votes, or 25%. Less than 15 percent of the city’s 8,542 registered voters cast votes in the runoff.
The two candidates advanced to a runoff after earning the most votes among eight people seeking the non-partisan seat to replace Cornell Harvey, who cannot run again because of term limits.
After the unofficial results were announced, Johnson went to his campaign headquarters on Gloucester Street where he was greeted by more than 50 supporters.
Johnson said he was “looking forward to a little rest” before gearing up to assume his responsibilities as mayor in January.
He credited his supporters for his commanding win.
“You don’t get to 75% with just ideas,” he said. “It’s time for government to know people matter. Tonight is an historic night.”
His door-to-door campaign helped convince voters he was the best candidate to serve as mayor the next four years.
“We are willing and ready to get down to work for you,” he said.
Johnson, born and raised in Brunswick, said education, economic development and a transparent and accountable government are priorities.
He said he wants to reduce blight in the city and crack down on slumlords renting houses in unlivable conditions.
Figueroa campaigned on his experience as a former city council member and on the need for the city to continue to focus on economic development by giving staff more tools to expand their reach and success.