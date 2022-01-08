Cosby Johnson’s parents had high expectations for him as a youth.
His father was a church deacon and his mother was an elementary school teacher, so he was well known in the community growing up. He credits them for fostering his desire to serve his community.
In fifth grade, he shadowed then-Mayor Brad Brown for a day. That’s when he decided he’d be Brunswick’s mayor one day.
That day came earlier this week when he took the oath of office to become the city’s 60th mayor.
Johnson, his first public office, said he has met with city commissions and community leaders since then and is confident about the city’s future.
“The conversations we’ve had about the city have been amazing,” he said. “We will advocate what the people want.”
Among those who have offered advice is former Mayor Cornell Harvey.
“He is a champion of Brunswick,” Johnson said.
After he graduated Brunswick High, Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He moved to Cleveland, Ohio, to work as the youth director of his aunt’s church.
His next job was helping to create the online MyVoter page for the state before taking a job as a field representative for then U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., where he learned the gratification of serving the senator’s constituents. What he learned was it doesn’t take a U.S. senator to wield power.
“An equally powerful voice is a Black pastor in a big city,” he said.
His current day job is with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce as vice president of government affairs. His job is to assure residents have a voice in state government.
Johnson said he has a 100-day plan he plans to present to City Manager Regina McDuffie, department heads and fellow city commissioners. He said he will go public with the plan after the meetings.
One plan he did reveal was a series of meetings to gauge what the public wants on the SPLOST referendum planned for the November general election.
“Lots of issues have gone by the wayside,” he said. “We’re focused on hard work to create real policy to move Brunswick forward.”
Johnson credits his door-to-door campaign for his election. And he hasn’t stopped knocking on doors to gauge public opinion. He said he has talked with about 300 homeowners since his election.
“People trust people who knock on doors,” he said. “You have to be honest.”