Jackie Johnson was not at a shortage for words Tuesday when asked about the future of law enforcement in Glynn County.
Addressing the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney was asked whether the law should be enforced through county government or an elected sheriff. State legislation that would put the question to a referendum of Glynn County voters in the Nov. 3 general election awaits only the governor’s signature.
If such a vote comes to pass, Johnson noted that it would be a first in Glynn County.
“Glynn County has never had an opportunity to say whether they want the county commission in charge of law enforcement or the sheriff in charge of law enforcement,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it’s wrong for the public to have an opportunity to vote on that.”
The fate of the county police department was one of numerous topics Johnson touched on as the Rotary Club’s guest speaker. The meeting took place virtually through the online Zoom medium in keeping with COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Johnson also touched on her office’s immediate separation from the Ahmaud Arbery shooting case Feb. 23 and the state of the local court system under pandemic imposed limitations.
Johnson was even more candid in expressing her disappointment over the scandal that rocked the county police department and ultimately led to malfeasance charges against its police chief. Revelations last year that an undercover officer slept with a confidential informant led to the implosion of the county’s narcotics unit. Subsequently, a grand jury in February accused police chief John Powell and several other former top ranking county officers of orchestrating a coverup.
Powell is on paid administrative leave awaiting a trial on charges ranging from perjury to influencing a witness.
The narcotics officer’s actions also forced the District Attorney’s Office to drop dozens of drug cases spanning 18 months, Johnson said.
“It resulted in drug dealers going back on the streets,” she said. “As your district attorney, I want good law enforcement, honest law enforcement, accountable law enforcement. With all that’s going on right now, we need that. I can’t do my job if I can’t put honest police officers on the witness stand.”
The county police department is more than 100 years old, established in 1919 by a vote of the Glynn County Commission, Johnson said. Glynn is one of about a dozen counties statewide that has both a sheriff and a county police department, she said.
Most police departments serve municipalities, such as the Brunswick Police Department. The county police department holds grandfather status over a 1991 state law that prevents the establishment of a county police force without a public vote, she said.
But Johnson was quick to defend law enforcement against the current national media backlash.
“The problem is all you see on the news is the bad apples of law enforcement right now,” she said. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I would say 99 percent of law enforcement officers are people who would take a bullet for me and you. They deserve our respect and our support.”
Johnson did not have to be asked about the Arbery case. Three White men stand accused of felony murder and other charges in the shooting death of the 25-year-old Black man. However, those arrests did not come until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation picked up the investigation in May. The case went through two district prosecutors prior to that.
Many called loudly for Johnson’s resignation during several large protests outside the Glynn County Courthouse in the weeks following the three arrests.
But Johnson said she was obligated to recuse herself from the first day, as soon as she learned that former DA investigator Gregory McMichael was a suspect.
“I’ll go ahead and talk about the case that’s on everybody’s mind, and that’s the Ahmaud Arbery case,” she said. “We immediately recognized that we could not be involved in making decisions about that case. I don’t control the results, but I do have an obligation to make sure the process works and the process is fair.”
Under the present circumstances, it is uncertain when the emotionally-charged case — or any other case for that matter — goes to trial. The court system can perform many other tasks with the use of video, including first appearance hearings in Magistrate Court. But there can be no jury trial until the pandemic’s veil is lifted, she said.
“It’s really put a damper on what we’re able to do right now,” Johnson said. “It’s a new normal and we’re trying to navigate our way through it. Right now we’re dealing with the things we can do. But there is no substitute for a jury trial. And we’re kind of at a standstill with that right now.”
Johnson, whose four-year term ends this year, will face a former assistant district attorney who now has a private law practice in Brunswick, Keith Higgins. Higgins is collecting signatures to challenge her re-election as an independent candidate in November. Johnson is a Republican.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit is made up of five counties. In addition to Glynn and Camden, they are Wayne, Appling and Jeff Davis.