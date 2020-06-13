Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson has recused herself from the malfeasance case against suspended Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, citing conflict of interest.
Powell was indicted Feb. 27 on charges of violating his oath office, influencing a witness and perjury — the result of alleged misconduct in the aftermath of a police department scandal that imploded the long-standing Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team (GBNET). Powell has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest. He was named full-time police chief in January 2018, earning $109,000 annually.
Johnson requested the Georgia Attorney General reassign the case on May 21. Her recusal stems from a recent war of words with Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy over the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Murphy publicly accused Johnson of directly interfering that day, claiming she told county police officers on the scene not to arrest the top suspects, former Brunswick DA investigator Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael.
Johnson flatly denies Murphy’s allegations, saying she immediately recused herself from any involvement because of Gregory McMichael’s past connections with her office.
Murphy said his information came from Powell.
Through an attorney, Johnson has countered by sending a letter of notice to the county commission, warning of “libel and slander” against Johnson.
“When it was reported that Powell was cited by Commissioner Murphy as the one who said Jackie Johnson did this, that triggered the conflict,” said Mark Spaulding, spokesman for the Brunswick DA’s office. “Because they named him as the source, that put her in a position she had to recuse herself.”
Three other former top GCPD officers also were arrested along with Powell in the case, which centers on a scandal that emerged in early 2019 involving a sexual relationship between a GBNET officer and a confidential informant.
Johnson also is recused from the cases against former Glynn County Police Chief of Staff Brian Scott, former Capt. David Hassler and former Lt. Davis Haney, who also face charges that include perjury, influencing a witness and violation of oath of office.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr assigned the case on Wednesday to South Georgia District Attorney Joe Mulholland, based in Bainbridge.
Shortly after it was revealed in 2019 that county police officer James Cassada had an intimate relationship with a confidential informant, Johnson was vocal in her disappointment in the police department. The scandal compromised dozens of drug cases waiting to be prosecuted, she noted.
On Feb. 27, a Glynn County Superior Court grand jury handed down the indictments against Powell and the three others. That was four days after Arbery’s afternoon jog through the Satilla Shores neighborhood ended in a deadly confrontation with the armed McMichael men.
Mulholland said Friday he has no previous knowledge of Powell’s arrest, nor the local controversy surrounding it. He said he plans to keep it that way until he gets his hands on the case file.
“I literally just got the case Wednesday,” Mulholland told The News. “I don’t know any of the facts of the case, quite frankly. And that’s probably a good thing. I don’t know the history, I don’t want to know the history. I want to look at the file and go from there.”
Johnson’s actions after the Arbery shooting are the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, along with Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill.
After 2 1/2 months and two different prosecutors, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents moved in and arrested Gregory and Travis McMichael on May 7, charging both with felony murder and aggravated assault.
After recusing herself, Johnson emailed Carr’s office Feb. 27, requesting the case be reassigned to another prosecutor. Carr’s office assigned the case to Barnhill that same day.
Carr requested a DOJ investigation after learning that Johnson had contacted Barnhill the day of the shooting. Furthermore, Carr was unaware that Barnhill had given county police “an initial opinion” the next day that charges were not warranted against the McMichaels, suggesting it was self defense in the act of a citizen’s arrest.
Then, Barnhill stepped down after a potential conflict was raised because his son is an assistant attorney with the Brunswick DA. His son worked with McMichael in prosecuting an earlier case against Arbery in which Arbery received probation. Carr said both Johnson and Barnhill knew of this for weeks, but did not notify the AG’s office of the potential conflict.
In protests outside the Glynn County Courthouse over Arbery’s death in recent weeks, large crowds have repeatedly called for Johnson to resign.
Johnson has said she welcomes the DOJ investigation, saying she is confident “the true facts will come out ...”