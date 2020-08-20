An Augusta private investigation firm is looking into the procedures used to collect signatures needed to put Keith Higgins, independent candidate for Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney, on the November ballot.
On Wednesday, the Republican incumbent candidate for the office, Jackie Johnson, told The News she had hired the private investigation firm of Chilton Gibbs & Associates to look into allegations about the methods in which Higgins and others were gathering signatures.
As an independent candidate for district attorney, Higgins had to fill out a petition with at least 5,500 signatures from registered voters. He turned in his petition to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on Friday.
“Several people have approached me with concerns about tactics that were used to collect petition signatures to place Mr. Higgins on the ballot,” Johnson said. “Because this involves my re-election campaign, I have chosen to look into these concerns as an individual running for public office, and not in my capacity as district attorney.
“As any candidate would do, I will inform voters and election officials if there are any findings that would be of relevance.”
Several individuals who worked on collecting signatures said they were approached by Alex Chilton, managing member and chief investigator at Chilton Gibbs, about the petition.
When asked, Chilton would only say he had been hired by a group as a third-party fact investigator regarding some issues and could say no more due to a non-disclosure agreement.
Robert Kozlowski, managing broker at Coldwell Banker Access Realty, Kel and Erin Quarterman, owners of Gold Coast Nutrition, and Jeff Guest, owner of Jeff Guest Insurance, and Kristy Anderson, a volunteer, all said they have received visits from Chilton.
Chilton asked several questions centered around the petition that would get Higgins on the ballot in the November general election, all five indicated. The Quartermans, Guest and Anderson, however, said Chilton was overly pushy and seemed intent on catching them in a contradiction.
“It’s like he was trying to trip me up to find me in a lie somewhere,” according to Anderson, who said she was visited at her home Monday night. “I’m traumatized by it.”
Each said they followed guidelines provided by the Glynn County Board of Elections to the letter when taking signatures.
Seth Weathers, a political consultant with Weathers Corp Atlanta, said campaigning differs from state to state, but that candidates do occasionally enlist paid investigators to look into their opponents if they feel the campaign is guilty of impropriety.
Typically, one would use the information to challenge an opponent’s candidacy to get them taken off the ballot.
“It’s actually pretty common and not a shocking thing,” Weathers said. “It’s a terrible, dirty world out there, my friend.”
The general election is set for Nov. 3.
Visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the county elections board at 912-554-7060 for more information on registration and absentee ballots.