Management of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office took up a majority of a Tuesday forum for DA candidates Keith Higgins and Jackie Johnson.
Zena Martin, an expert in marketing and communities and diversity and inclusion, served as moderator.
Higgins is running as an independent against Johnson, the Republican incumbent, in the Nov. 3 general election. The Brunswick circuit is composed of Glynn, Camden, Wayne, Appling and Jeff Davis counties.
Throughout the debate, Higgins criticized Johnson’s management of the office and how she allocates the resources at her disposal.
“Somebody is arrested, they bond out of jail, and subsequent to that in some cases they are re-indicted and some charges are added even though they arise out of the original circumstance for which they are arrested and in some cases rearrested,” Higgins said.
Sometimes the DA doesn’t let the accused or counsel know when a case has been dismissed, he said. Those accused continue living under bond restrictions and paying private probation companies to their detriment unnecessarily, he continued.
“Those are reforms that could easily be made day-one of my administration and add fairness to the system,” Higgins said.
Higgins mischaracterized the practice in the first case, Johnson responded, as sometimes people are rearrested for good reason, like in child molestation cases.
When asked about hiring a more race and gender diverse staff, Johnson said one of the most important people in the office is their head of IT, who is a Black man. In addition, she has placed at least one African American in each of the four divisions of the office.
Higgins, however, said she hasn’t gone far enough because no African Americans hold leadership roles.
“To add diversity it has to be intentional, it has to involve contacting individuals and trying to add diverse employees to the DA’s office and that hasn’t been the case,” Higgins said.
The only Black attorney in the DA’s office has been on the payroll since before Johnson was appointed to the post in 2010.
On multiple occasions, Higgins claimed Johnson does not have an adequate number of full-time prosecutors. She currently employs 10, plus two part-timers who work on a contract basis. If elected, he said he could easily reallocate the budget in the office to hire more.
Johnson took issue with the idea that more full-time attorneys equal a better quality of justice.
“If you want the best, you’ve got to be flexible in how to hire,” Johnson said, taking some part-time and some on contract.
Results dictate success, she said, noting one of the contract attorneys is the reason for the Brunswick DA’s record of winning 96 out of 99 appeals in the Georgia Court of Appeals.
She also challenged Higgins’ claim that he could hire more prosecutors without reducing the number of support personnel in the office, which includes victim advocates and investigators.
“I get it, he’s going to hire more lawyers,” Johnson said.
Based on her knowledge of the budget, Johnson said she simply doesn’t believe it could be done because attorneys are the highest paid employees in the office.
Some of the questions posed to the two candidates involved the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery and the 2017 death of Kelsey Rayner in the Appling County Detention Center.
Higgins reiterated allegations against Johnson that her office violated ethics standards by taking action in the Arbery investigation after she should have recused herself and that she tried to cover up Rayner’s wrongful death by telling the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to stop its investigation.
As in past exchanges, she denied any wrongdoing in either instance.
The forum was organized by the Brunswick Chapter of the Links and Brunswick NAACP. Neither organization endorses candidates for political office.
The full debate video can be found on the Brunswick Chapter of the Links’ Facebook page.
Early voting in Glynn County runs through Oct. 30 at three locations: the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
All voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place at all locations. The local election board and the Georgia Secretary of State ask all voters to keep a six-foot distance from others and to wear a face mask. Poll workers will abide by those rules and regularly clean voting equipment.