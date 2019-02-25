A Glynn County narcotics squad officer's alleged relationships with informants emerged in court last week, resulting in a convicted drug dealer's release on bond and prompting District Attorney Jackie Johnson to ponder the status of dozens of similar cases, she said Monday.
Officer James Cassada's alleged misdeeds were raised by public defenders during a hearing Wednesday for defendant Gary Whittle before Judge Roger Lane in Glynn County Superior Court, Johnson said. It was noted that Cassada, who had been with the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team, allegedly had improper relationships with two confidential informants, Johnson said. Those informants had provided information to police that led to drug-related arrests, Johnson said.
Cassada resigned recently while under an internal investigation of the allegations, which also were being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department. As reported Feb. 6 in The Brunswick News, the GBI began an investigation into possible wrongdoing of a county GBNET officer on Feb. 4, at the behest of county police Chief John Powell.
GBNET is a unit combined of county police and Brunswick Police officers that combats the local illegal drug trade.
After Cassada's alleged misconduct arose, the county public defender's office sought a hearing to have Whittle's original guilty plea set aside, Johnson said. In light of the allegations against Cassada, Johnson agreed to allow Whittle to be released on bond Wednesday while the case is re-examined. Whittle had pled guilty in November to the sale of a controlled substance, according to court records. He was released on his own recognizance, according to jail records.
The hearing was recessed and will resume at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, according to the DA's office.
"This particular officer had been involved in that case (against Whittle)," Johnson said of Cassada. "I agreed to let the defendant be released on what he believes is an illegal conviction. The importance of this is, once we finish this hearing, it effects not only this one particular case, but it potentially effects 75 or more GBNET cases."
Johnson said at least 10 suspected drug dealers have been released on bond as a result of the Cassada's alleged involvement with confidential informants. Also as a result, Johnson said she has asked for the postponement of 40 upcoming drug-related cases scheduled to go before Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett.
Some cases may have to be retried, she said.
"It's not good," she said. "We've had to suspend moving forward with drug cases until we know where we stand. And to keep the status quo, what we've had to do is let some people out of jail."
Chief Powell was among those who was called to the witness stand at Wednesday's hearing for Whittle. As a result, he is still under subpoena and cannot comment on the case. However, he did confirm that it relates to the ongoing investigation, which he first brought to the attention of the GBI.
That GBI investigation into whether Cassada committed any crimes is still ongoing, said Stacy Carson, Agent in Charge of the GBI office in Kingsland. The county police department's investigation also remains ongoing, said Scott, who is taking part in the investigation. The internal investigation seeks also to determine whether additional misconduct exists within GBNET, he said.
"The chief received information internally from another employee about possible misconduct concerning this investigator," Scott said. "Based on the information Chief Powell received, he contacted Stacy Carson with GBI to determine whether the allegations are founded or unfounded."