Former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson has filed two sets of motions asking the court to dismiss an indictment charging her with obstructing and hindering officers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case.
A motion filed March 23 asks the court to dismiss a count charging Johnson of obstructing and hindering law enforcement. A motion filed March 30 asks for a dismissal of the entire indictment because a court reporter was excluded from part of witness testimony in violation of state law. A second motion filed that day asks the court to allow Johnson to file exhibits under seal with the ultimate goal of unsealing them in open court so that the public may be made aware of the lack of evidence against her.
She is also charged with violating her oath of office.
In the March 30 motion, Johnson said there was no evidence that she directed Glynn County police officers Stephanie Oliver, Stephan Lowrey or any other officer not to arrest Travis McMichael after he killed Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun on Feb. 23, 2020.
The motion, filed by lawyer John Ossick, also said that she already had recused herself from any involvement in the case and that officers themselves had decided McMichael had killed Arbery in self-defense. Johnson said she had immediately stepped away from the case because Travis McMichael’s father, Gregory McMichael, had previously worked for her office as an investigator.
The McMichaels and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were all convicted of murder and other charges in Arbery’s death and sentenced to life in prison. They were subsequently convicted in U.S. District Court of a hate crime.
In the court document, Johnson asserts that police had contacted her after 5 p.m. on the day of the slaying seeking to discuss their “investigation, findings and conclusions.” Johnson said she declined and instead asked George Barnhill, her counterpart in the adjoining Waycross Judicial Circuit, to have someone from his office meet with the police.
At no time did Johnson issue any order, advice or communication of any kind advising officers to not take Travis McMichael into custody or anyone else involved in “the brutal slaying” of Arbery, the motion says.
She called the allegation that she did “a complete and utter fabrication of reality.”
In another section of the filing, Johnson called the allegation against her “untrue, unforgivable and unsupported by any fact whatsoever in this case. This injustice must be revealed. The truth must be told and heard.”
In a separate motion filed March 30, Johnson asks the court to unseal transcripts of grand jury testimony in open court. Johnson asserted her “hands are clean” of any wrongdoing and she wants to be exonerated in public.
In the other motion filed the same day, Johnson said that the Georgia Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting Johnson, violated state law by preventing a court reporter from taking down the testimony of all witnesses.
The law also says that if a court reporter is sworn to record testimony in a grand jury proceeding, the court reporter must take down and transcribe any witness testimony and any argument or legal advice the prosecuting attorney provides to the grand jury.
The court reporter was excluded from recording some witness testimony and from the latter part of the grand jury proceedings, the motion says.
The first motion also says that the indictment should be dismissed because the witness swore to an “irregular and improper” oath rather than one required by state law.
The oath is similar to one administered to witnesses in criminal cases in Georgia and asks the witness, “Do you solemnly swear or affirm that the evidence you shall give the grand jury on this bill of indictment or presentment shall be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? So help you God.”
The motion does not specify what was improper about the oath administered in the grand jury proceedings.
The March 30 motion also asserts a technical violation of the law. All the judges in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit disqualified themselves from any participation in the Arbery case or Johnson’s indictment so they could not receive the indictment. Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, who presided over the state trial of the McMichaels and Bryan, also received the indictment against Johnson.
Jeffrey H. Kight, administrative judge of the 1st Administrative Judicial District, appointed Walmsley to preside over the murder trial of the McMichaels and Bryan. Senior Judge John “Robbie” Turner of Bulloch County took the appointment to preside over the Johnson case.
Johnson is asking Turner to conduct an evidentiary hearing on the motions.
She also wants the public to hear evidence the grand jury heard. The motion says that Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI special agents investigated and did not find that Johnson hindered the investigation or any arrest in the Arbery slaying. The March 30 motion cites a May 11, 2020, letter to the Georgia attorney general that she asserts exonerates her of wrongdoing in the investigation of the Arbery slaying. In spite of that finding, the attorney general began a series of grand jury proceedings on the matter just over a year later, Johnson says in a motion.
The motion noted that an Atlanta publication quoted Glynn County Commissioners Peter Murphy and Allen Booker who stated that Johnson had stopped the arrests of Travis McMichael and others. Murphy has “specifically denied ever stating that former District Attorney Johnson stopped the arrest of any of Mr. Arbery’s assassins,’’ the motion says.
It also says Booker’s purported “false hearsay statements” were unsubstantiated.
No hearing date has been set on the motions, and Johnson has yet to be arraigned.