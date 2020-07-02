Johnny Paulk was Jekyll Island golf, and to some, he was the “Mayor of Jekyll Island.”
The golf legend passed away at 85 on June 26, and through those 85 years, he did much for the golf community not only in the Golden Isles but across Georgia.
Paulk leaves a legacy that will likely last forever.
He served as an announcer at the Masters Tournament from 1979 to 2017. Twenty of those years were at the 9th hole, and he spent 18 years on the 18th hole.
Paulk also was the 18th green announcer on Sundays at the RSM Classic when it was the McGladrey Golf Classic. He even has his own day: March 27, Johnny Paulk Day.
Georgia high schools compete in the Johnny Paulk Invitational on Jekyll Island and the GA/FLA Golf Classic trophy is named in his honor – “The Johnny Paulk Cup.”
Paulk was one of five guys who started the GA/FLA Golf Classic tournament 41 years ago. What began as a 40-man tournament grew into a contest of 500 or more participants.
He was inducted into the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Paulk has so many other accolades to his name, but his disposition and personality made him loved by everyone he came in contact with.
He will be remembered for his Southern drawl, his classic golf attire and those saddle oxford shoes.
Instead of listing out all of his accomplishments, here are some of his peers sharing some of their favorite memories of Johnny Paulk.
“Johnny Paulk was just a great personality. Every time I’d cover a golf tournament on Jekyll, he knew everything I needed for my story. He was a down to earth, personable guy. We joked a lot. He told me one time, ‘You only come to the big tournaments out here, don’t you.’ Every golf tournament was the same, and there were all good memories of Johnny — the hospitality that he showed me as a friend and treated me like he treated everybody else,” said former sports editor of 40 years at The Brunswick News and 17-year writer for Bulldawg Illustrated, Murray Poole.
“He was such a genuine, great guy. The first time you met him, you just knew that he was a great, great person. We worked very closely with him during the school year with golf. Of course, his son played golf for me. He was just always willing to help our teams. He was a great, great individual,” said former Glynn Academy golf coach and GCSHOF member Herman Hudson.
“Johnny was a true Southern gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor. One of my fondest memories was seeing Johnny and his wife, Ginny, dancing to the tunes of the Swingin’ Medallions – Johnny’s favorite band – last year during the opening of the Georgia-Florida Golf Classic Tournament,” said Jekyll Island Authority Executive Director Jones Hooks.
“I worked with Johnny for 28 years. He hired me back in 1982, and it was great the whole time. I remember one year, I won the Georgia PGA Assistant Professional of the Year award, and Johnny received the Georgia PGA Presidents award on the same day. He was a good spokesman for the PGA, and he would help any golf professional out in any way. Everybody seemed to love Johnny Paulk,” said Sanctuary Cove and Heritage Oaks Golf Director Harry Kicklighter.
“My grandchildren came down last year this time, and they were down visiting. I went to the Jekyll Island Golf Club and grabbed a golf cart and rode around the golf course to show them the animals – the deer and all that. I ran up on Johnny, and he was playing nine holes of golf with Ginny – she was riding. Of course, he couldn’t hit it very far, but it was just the two. We stopped and talked for 30 minutes and went on. But he was just a good person,” said former Chamber of Commerce President and co-founder of the GA/FLA Golf Classic tournament Woody Woodside.
“He touched hundreds of thousands of people, and he’s one of the most well-respected professionals ever in the state of Georgia. We used to play golf-a-thon every year, raising money for National Golf Day. One year, we played 120 holes in one day in the summertime, when it’s hotter then you know what. He persevered, and we did this probably for about 10/11 years, maybe more than that. He’s somebody that I admired, looked up to and respected. I wanted to become a golf professional, just like Johnny Paulk, and do what he did. His legacy is going to be whatever happens on Jekyll Island in the future – Johnny had a hand in it. I think that that’s one of the biggest attributes I could give him is that Johnny Paulk will never be forgotten,” said former Sea Palms pro Tommy Cason.
There will be a private visitation and funeral because of coronavirus. His family encourages people to raise a glass of their favorite drink in his honor. They’re also encouraging people to post their memories on his Facebook wall.