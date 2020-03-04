A campaign explaining the need for skilled technicians in the Golden Isles is targeting local high school students.
The Keep Glynn Running campaign has reached out to an estimated 4,000 local high school students to explain the many industrial career opportunities that exist.
“With a career in engineering or manufacturing, you’ll help keep industrial machinery in good working order, and use advanced manufacturing systems tech to meet production goals,” according to the website. “These skills are in high demand nation-wide, and here in Glynn. Get higher pay and better benefits than average, with opportunities to advance in your career.”
Vanessa Wagner, director of business development for the Golden Isles Development Authority, explained the outreach program at the authority’s Tuesday meeting.
“Students are seeing the same message about career opportunities,” she said.
The program targets students, as well as adults seeking a career change, she said.
In other news, authority director Ryan Moore said members from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute will be in town periodically from May through July for a workforce development study. They will meet with 32 businesses as a way to evaluate ways to be more efficient.
He also said a wetlands study at two of the authority’s industrial parks will be conducted within the next month.
The Aviation Career Day at the St. Simons Airport on April 7 has signed up 340 students for the event. An estimated 40 exhibitors will be at the airport to explain the many career opportunities in aviation that go far beyond being a pilot.
The event has forced the need to open a temporary air traffic control tower to accommodate the 15 aircraft and their pilots who will take career day participants on a free flight around the Golden Isles.