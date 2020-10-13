One of the frustrations of a job search is the redundant and irrelevant job postings on many websites.
The Golden Isles Development Authority has come up with a way to streamline the search and make it simple for job seekers to identify potential employers in Glynn County.
The portal, keepglynnrunning.com/available-jobs, leads directly to a page with three links to search by job title, company name or an open search of all available jobs in the county in easy-to-scroll alphabetical order.
Vanessa Wagner, the authority’s director of business development and strategic programs, said the portal is being offered to businesses and residents at no cost and can be accessed at any time.
“Prior to the pandemic, Glynn County was at a record of less than three percent unemployment,” she said. “At the height of the pandemic, we saw our unemployment numbers soar to nearly 16 percent. As people continue to return to work, our team wants them to think of jobs in Glynn County first. The job portal takes the guess work out of that.”
Job information is updated daily by going to as many as 30,000 job boards to add to the Keep Glynn Running portal. Any business that does not see their job postings can submit a request to have their posting included in the portal.
Wagner said it will be up to the client to remove the post after the position is filled.
The portal was added to the Keep Glynn Running website launched earlier this year to help students, families and educators learn more about local opportunities in engineering and manufacturing.
“The Golden Isles Development Authority is committed to removing barriers and making it simple to connect local businesses with the workforce they need, and people with careers in Glynn County,” said Wayne Johnson, chairman of the development authority.