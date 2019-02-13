Job fair scheduled for laid off Georgia Pacific workers
A job fair has been scheduled for the 120 workers who lost their jobs with the permanent closure of the Georgia Pacific Sterling plant.
The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway in Brunswick.
Representatives from Georgia Pacific, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority will comprise the Strategic Response Team at the job fair.
The development authority will also provide help with résumé editing. Those seeking jobs will be invited to a free interviewing and résumé writing forum at a later date.
Businesses wishing to participate in the job fair can email sherripruitt@bwkeda.com.
