Jim Pulos, who has served in a top administrative position for Glynn County Schools since 2016, will leave the position this year to serve as superintendent of McIntosh County Schools.
The McIntosh County Board of Education announced Tuesday its selection of Pulos as the McIntosh County School System’s next superintendent. The announcement came at a special-called meeting of the board following a national search.
Pulos will begin in the new position on Jan. 1, 2020.
“Working in Glynn County Schools these last 10 years has been a very rewarding experience for me,” said Pulos, in a press release sent by Glynn County Schools on Wednesday. “While I will miss it here, I’m excited for the potential that McIntosh County Schools provides for its communities and students.”
Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole said Pulos’ experience and contributions have made a significant impact on the education of Glynn County’s students.
“Our loss is certainly McIntosh County Schools’ gain,” Cole said. “Dr. Pulos will be missed, and he has been an outstanding and valuable member of our administrative team. We wish him all the best.”
Pulos has nearly two decades of experience in education and has served for the past four years as assistant superintendent of operations and administrative services for Glynn County Schools. In that position, he has supervised four middle schools, two high schools and the Golden Isles College & Career Academy. He’s also overseen five departments including Facilities & Maintenance, Schools Police, Transportation, Athletics and Technology.
Pulos also played a key role in creating the local night high school, which supports students in Glynn and surrounding counties.
Pulos has contributed to many of Glynn County Schools’ recent achievements in instructional programs and state and national data trends, including increased county graduation rates and End-of-Course scores, as well as the inclusion of more educational opportunities for middle- and high-school students through the Golden Isles College & Career Academy.
Pulos has also been instrumental in maintaining Glynn County Schools’ safety measures. This includes automated GPS systems for buses, ongoing districtwide enhancements to infrastructure and technology, supplementary safety trainings and procedures for school resource officers and regularly updated communication plans across the district.
During his time working for Glynn County Schools, Pulos has also served as assistant principal at Brunswick High and principal of Needwood Middle School. Prior to his career in education, Pulos served 20 years in the U.S. Army, where he retired in 2002 with the rank of major.
Pulos earned a bachelor’s degree in business science from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree in foundations of education from Troy State University, an educational specialist degree from Nova Southeastern University and a doctorate in education administration from Georgia Southern University.
He also serves on the executive board for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia.
In his new role as McIntosh superintendent, Pulos said he plans to first get to know the McIntosh community and its people in order to build on the school system’s strong cultural foundation. He also plans to evaluate what is working well in the school system and address current and future challenges that may impact the schools.
“One area at the elementary level I plan to focus on is literacy,” he said. “I know that literacy is going to be an initiative that must be implemented with fidelity. Middle school has made some real progress over the years, but it will take both the middle school and high school working together to get this work done.”
Pulos said he looks forward to transitioning to his new role.
“The promise there is so evident,” he said. “Now is the time to establish those expectations and follow up with our students about those expectations to help them succeed in their future. I am looking forward to serving the McIntosh County community as we work together to provide a tailored, high-quality education to all of our students as they navigate their own paths of success.”