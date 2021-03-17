Jekyll Island Authority staff are working with the owners of the Emerald Princess Casino cruise ship to quickly set up a new ticketing facility following the total loss of its office to a fire Saturday night.
The burned ticket office is at the southern foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge, where the Emerald Princess II docks, near the causeway that leads to Jekyll’s entrance. The Glynn County Fire Department said the structure is a total loss.
“We’re hoping to be able to work with them and have a temporary facility in place before this weekend,” Jones Hooks, JIA’s executive director, told the authority’s board during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Hooks also reported that Jekyll received an award of $999,470 from the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission to build four bathhouses at the island’s campground as part of a planned expansion that will cost $2.5 million total.
“These new facilities will be ADA compliant and will certainly provide us with four new facilities at the campground, replacing two that are there now and then (building) two additional ones for our expansion,” Hooks said.
The design should be ready by April 2. The project is set to begin in July and be completed by February 2022, Hooks said.
In other business, the board heard a presentation on new beach signage that will be put up around the island. The new signage will condense multiple signs at beach accesses into one, providing a cleaner look and better coherency.
The board also received an update on the completion of Jekyll Island’s SPLOST 2016 street and public parking paving improvements projects. All nine SPLOST 2016 projects have been completed within budget and on time.
The board also approved:
• A capital expenditure of $198,837 for the vertical/finishing package of a new Summer Waves waterpark slide complex.
• An expenditure of $37,325 for Superior Exterior Cleaning, LLC, to pressure wash along the exterior walls and sidewalks of Beach Village, the Jekyll Island Convention Center and the Great Dunes restrooms.
• An expenditure of $8,054 for 38 pallets of grass sod from Pike Creek Turf Farms for the Jekyll Island Golf Club Courses, Welcome Center, causeway towers and Crane Cottage.
• The assignment of the current rental agreement for Doc’s Snack Shop from James Dougherty to Anthony and Rachel Pasqualichio, who bought the corporation on Jan 1.
• A resolution for AT&T to redirect all Jekyll Island landline 911 calls from Georgia State Patrol, on Jekyll Island, to the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center.
• A revised schedule of fines for the Glynn County Magistrate Court to provide clarity for offenses with no assigned fine.
• An RFP for revisions to the Jekyll Island Authority Code of Ordinances and the Design Review Guidelines.