JIA to host public hearing on proposed master plan change
Jekyll Island Authority will host a public hearing at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center to hear feedback on a proposed amendment to its 2014 Master Plan.
The proposed change will convert approximately 2.59 acres of undeveloped area to developed land for the purpose of authorizing the Georgia Power Company to relocate and expand its substation on Jekyll Island. The JIA voted to approve the submittal of this proposed amendment to the required state entities.
Public comments will be taken at the hearing. Public comments may also be submitted online at www.jekyllisland.com/jekyll-island-authority/public-input.
JIA’s board will consider approval or rejection of the proposed amendment at a 9:30 a.m. meeting Dec. 8 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
More information can be found at www.jekyllisland.com/jekyll-island-authority/master-plan.
