The board of the Jekyll Island Authority will review the impact of COVID-19 on the state park and its work force when it meets today.
Residents can tune in to an audio of the committee reports at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately afterward by the regular board meeting.
The authority did not meet in March.
JIA officials say January and February were strong revenue months for the island with three additional conventions.
March appeared headed that way until the coronavirus outbreak, which prompted the authority to close the beach and convention center.
Jekyll is seeing only a smidgeon of the traffic that usually pours onto the island this time of year. Part of that is due to the beach closure earlier.
The beach is now open, though mainly for exercise purposes only. Chairs, coolers and umbrellas are not allowed on the sand at this time.
April figures are flat compared to last year. In 2019, for example, on April 3, JIA counted 2,219 paying guests. There were only 172 on that same day this year, a 92 percent drop in visitations.
As a result, JIA is having to reduce the hours of part-time and full-time JIA employees. From April 17 to April 23, 97 or 73 percent of the part-time employees and 27 or 16 percent of the full-time employees received reduced or no work hours.
Spring breakers would normally boost traffic counts on the island, but COVID-19 crashed the party this year.
Other agenda items include the first reading of the revised beach lighting ordinance for Jekyll Island; an ordinance spelling ouf the powers of a now full-time code enforcement officer and process for prosecuting violators; an update on the golf master plan; and COVID-19 commercial lease relief recommendations.
Audio of the committee meetings and board meeting can be heard at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuWsJpfyPMTCr66X0VFLdOA
Public comments, which will be read into the record, can be emailed at mwebb@jekyllisland.com.