JIA leader honored for service to GEDA

Jones Hooks, executive director of Jekyll Island Authority, received recognition for his many year of service to to the Georgia Economic Development Association when he was recently named an Honorary Life Member.
Hooks served as the chair of GEDA in 1995 and has more than 40 years of experience in leading organizations. He has served as JIA executive director since 2008.
A native Georgian, Jones graduated from the University of Georgia and also received an MBA from George Washington University.
He has worked at organizations in both the public and private sectors, and on local, state, national and international levels. Hooks also achieved the CEcD, or Certified Economic Developer, designation from the International Economic Development Council.
In Georgia, he’s served as director of the Kings Bay Impact Coordinating Committee, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and the Albany Chamber of Commerce and on the Strategic Relocation and Expansion Services group of KPMG. While there, Jones worked on the Yamacraw Mission, a state-funded, highly confidential project focused on building a high-tech economy in Georgia.
“In 1986, after leaving Kings Bay where I was engaged in community development, I became involved in economic development for Albany-Dougherty County, Georgia, and the first professional group I joined was the Georgia Economic Developers Association,” he said. “Throughout the years, I participated in many educational and training workshops, legislative activities and networking opportunities through GEDA. I engaged in various committee work, and in 1994 I was elected chairman of the organization. That opportunity allowed me to help shape the agenda for the organization and to assist members in their efforts to create jobs throughout the state of Georgia.”
Hooks served as President/CEO of the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, a public/private regional partnership, for nine years. Even during that time, Hooks said he remained a dues-paying member of the GEDA, because he planned to continue his career in Georgia.
“The professional contacts within GEDA have proven significant throughout my career, and the friendships I have developed are among my greatest assets,” he said. “To be recognized by members of the organization and to hear of their appreciation for all we have accomplished on Jekyll Island is truly gratifying.”