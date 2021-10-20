The Jekyll Island Authority’s board of directors approved Tuesday an agreement to support city and county emergency officials as agencies collaborate during the trial of three White men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
The Glynn County Commission established a Unified Command to serve as command control for emergency services during the trial of Travis and Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryant, which began Monday with the onset of jury selection.
The Unified Command has brought in outside agencies, including emergency responders from Camden and Effingham counties, and asked JIA responders to be on stand by in case additional support is needed.
“It’s best practice to have agreements in place, and (the Georgia Emergency Management Agency) is asking for us to execute a statewide mutual aid assistance agreement,” said Noel Jensen, deputy executive director for JIA.
The JIA board voted unanimously to approve that assistance agreement, which is between Jekyll Island Fire Department/EMS and GEMA. The agreement outlines responsibilities of the Jekyll Island Fire Department/EMS should they need to assist with emergency services support to Glynn County and the City of Brunswick during the trial.
“This agreement also allows us, if we act in response to this specific event, that we could be reimbursed for our labor and anything associated with equipment that we use,” Jensen said.
JIA emergency responders will be asked to fill in for a county or city agency if those emergency responders are called to address an issue related to the trial.
“We would backfill where they left from, so for example Exit 29, if they had to send the fire engine from Exit 29 and go respond to a fire we would go to Exit 29,” Jensen said. “They’re not specifically asking us to respond to any incidents that would happen in the city or the county specifically.”
The JIA board also voted unanimously to ratify a letter sent to the Glynn County Board of Elections that asks the board and the Glynn County Commission to consider in its redistricting process an option in which Jekyll is part of a district that includes the portion of the county where Exit 29 is located.
New voting district lines are drawn every 10 years after census results are released. Four map options have been drawn up for Glynn County.
“We are disappointed that none of the proposed redistricting maps allow Jekyll Island to be represented in the same manner as the other two islands in Glynn County,” the letter reads. “The three islands share many common concerns and goals on issues such as dredging and revetment, beach erosion and renourishment, beach sand quality, water advisories, and leisure visitation matters.”
JIA staff asked the county commission to approve proposal No. 2, as they say it’s the only one that can portray any logical benefit to Jekyll Island residents.
“Proposal Two, or Map B, aligns with the Jekyll Island’s GDOT designated interstate exit, Exit 29, which is the most traveled corridor for visitors of Jekyll Island,” the letter states.
Jekyll also receives emergency and utility services for that part of the county, and elementary school students on the island are zoned to attend Satilla Marsh Elementary near Exit 29.
“There are many reasons why we would have an affinity with that portion of the county,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA, during the meeting.
The county commission is set to vote soon on a redistricting map that will impact how county residents vote.
“I am told by some of the county commissioners that there may be some changes that they would propose that would continue to have Jekyll in a modified district with St. Simons,” Hooks said. “So we don’t know how that may end up, but we have had a conversation with most all of the county commissioners regarding this letter.”
In other business, Hooks informed the board that public comments made about the 2021 master plan update during a recent input meeting are being compiled now and will be sent to a state oversight committee that has already been sent a draft of the plan.
The master plan update has been criticized by some in the community for its lack of specifics regarding development on the island. Mindy Egan, a Jekyll resident who co-leads the Initiative to Protect Jekyll Island, said during a public comment portion of the meeting that Jekyll development is a top priority for stakeholders who have provided input on the master plan update.
“Those were concerns that were brought up and did not appear to go anywhere since they did not appear in the draft, other than making recommendations of mitigation of capacity concerns,” she said.
During the meeting, the JIA board also:
• Heard a presentation on the market analysis and strategic development recommendations for a 6.9-acre oceanfront property that is the former site of the Buccaneer hotel. The recommendations were presented by RCLCO, a national real estate advisory firm and indicate that a residential product is likely to be the most appropriate land use for the currently vacant property.
• Received an update on the code revision project’s progress. The presentation by Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood, Inc. (GMC) on the continued progress project, which seeks to revise the Code of Ordinances and Design Review Guidelines to provide an updated, organized and concise code. The project is slated to be completed by December 2021.