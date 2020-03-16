Beach lighting ordinance changes under consideration by the board of the Jekyll Island Authority are an attempt to clarify the rules and encourage compliance, officials say.
“A lot of what we were trying to do was not change the requirements, but to make the language more clear and less open to interpretation,” Ben Carswell, JIA conservation director, said at a public meeting on the ordinance Friday. “So there’s a lot of changes that you might consider semantic changes that make the writing better, clearer, easier to understand the same way by a broad range of readers, but does not make a substantive change to the ordinance.”
Mark Dodd, sea turtle program director for the state Department of Natural Resources, said they got deep into discussions about how to define the beach itself and parts of it to make sure the ordinance properly covers sea turtle nesting ground.
“I think there was a little bit of … contention regarding that, because I think that we, at DNR, considered the line of permanent vegetation to be where the shrub starts, but I think JIA considered it to be where the sea oats grew,” Dodd said. “It’s a pretty big difference, actually. We clarified that — we came up with a definition which is from the high tide line to the most landward toe of the primary dune. What we’re trying to do with this definition is to make sure no light gets into the area that turtles use to nest.”
He said turtles tend to nest anywhere along the seaward slope of the primary dune, though some nest on the apex of the primary dune, and occasionally some scoot past that area and nest at the dune’s landward toe.
Dodd noted it can be a complicated because dune fields are dynamic systems, and they wanted to make sure the protected area didn’t, by virtue of accident in the language, end at an embryonic dune located seaward of the primary dune.
Regarding beachfront businesses, Carswell said they drafted the ordinance with an eye toward consistency.
“We feel it’s very important for business operators who are being asked to comply with this ordinance to get a consistent message from us year after year, and for their expectations of their property to remain consistent from season to season,” Carswell said.
He said under the current definition, the beach at the Holiday Inn isn’t a nesting beach, but turtles still end up nesting there sometimes, and it’s not fair for operators to have one expectation and to have that change a month into the season if the sand shifts.
The new definition is based on data and is less subjective. Maps will go online delineating which are and are not nesting beaches. Carswell said the maps are not yet available, but that JIA is working with DNR to develop one that’s workable.
JIA general counsel Melissa Cruthirds said they wanted the enforceability portion of the ordinance to encourage compliance.
“We tried to come up with some enforcement that had some teeth, some things that we could easily, more readily do,” Cruthirds said. “The new, proposed penalty is … it will be a fine of up to $500 plus court costs, and any additional penalties imposed by the judge,” she said.
Cruthirds said each day in violation constitutes a separate offense, and no permit can be issued for construction or modification if the person seeking the permit is currently out of compliance.
Carswell said the hope is to maintain a collaborative approach with beachfront property owners on lighting to avoid fines.
JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks said they didn’t post a red-line version of the current ordinance because they basically blew that up and started over, though he said it should be easy enough to compare for differences.
“The website has an opportunity for public comments already, and Tuesday at the Jekyll Island Authority Board meeting will be a first reading,” Hooks said. “Then public comments will continue through April 3, and we’ll be looking for second reading or consideration by the JIA Board of the ordinance at their April board meeting. So there’s plenty of time still for public comments, but we are obviously trying to get this ordinance, any changes in place, before turtle season begins.”