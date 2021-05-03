The Jekyll Island Authority has joined those protesting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plans to dredge in Coastal Georgia waters this summer, due to concerns that the work could severely threaten sea turtles during their nesting season.
Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA, recently sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in which he expressed concerns about the scheduled dredging work at the height turtle nesting season, which begins in May.
“We’re concerned about dredging during turtle nesting season,” Hooks told the JIA board during its April meeting. “We also are concerned that there’s no compensatory policy as far as reimbursement for any turtles who may be injured and who may then end up at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center for rehabilitation.”
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is located on Jekyll Island.
The corps has said the proposed removal of the long-held practice of dredging only in winter months is part of a more holistic effort to protect a larger number of endangered species in these waters, including the North Atlantic right whale that comes to the area for its calving season each year.
“The goal is to try to figure out how to do everything better for all the species,” said Nicole Bonine, an environmental compliance sustainability and energy program manager for the corps’ South Atlantic Division, during a call with media in March. “We’re really hoping that if we can get all of these techniques in place and continue to build on information gathered year over year we can ultimately reduce the number of turtle takes (deaths or injuries) every year.”
Opponents of the corps’ plan say this approach does not account for the much lower numbers of whales or other species harmed by dredging, while sea turtle injuries and deaths from dredging is a well- documented issue.
“Certainly the potential impacts to other endangered species is not just North Atlantic right whale but also fish species listed under the Endangered Species Act,” said Ben Carswell, director of conservation for JIA, during the board meeting. “Atlantic and shortnose sturgeon, which are residents in our waters, are a real concern, and I do believe that the federal policymakers are engaging in a good faith effort to balance all of those concerns.”
Hooks and other JIA officials, including Carswell and Georgia Sea Turtle Center director Terry Norton, met via Zoom with corps’ staff to discuss the proposed work and their worries.
“I don’t think anyone could say with certainty that more sea turtles are going to be harmed for sure because of this, but I think it’s clear that that possibility exists,” Carswell told the board. “And because we operate the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, we absolutely have a responsibly to maintain strong situational awareness of what underpins these policies, what the consequences could be and be informed.”
The fact remains, he said, that if more sea turtles are harmed in Georgia’s waters, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center will be affected.
“If injured sea turtles come into our hospital, that’ll certainly impact our budget and our staff,” Carswell said. “And there’s no federal policy to compensate us for that. That’s why we’ve raised the issue.”