Jekyll Island Authority is continuing to work to address a recent ransomware attack on its computer network.
Credit and debit card information processed by JIA’s system, including that of island visitors and annual pass holders, is processed with encryption intended to prevent the likelihood of that information being compromised in anyway, said authority spokesperson Alexa Orndoff.
“At this time, we are continuing to work with state authorities to understand the level of attack on our network,” said Orndoff, director of marketing and communications for JIA. “Our IT and security support partner has resumed the majority of our network functionality and is actively working to return a few remaining systems to full operation.”
JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks reported to the authority’s board Tuesday that the computer system fell victim to a serious ransomware attack affecting all departments.
The attack was designed to damage or gain unauthorized access to the system, Hooks told the board.
Coastal Computers, JIA’s third-party provider of IT services, isolated and ended the attack and has helped restore the system.
“All JIA security software protocols currently meet all of the state’s standards and protocols,” Orndoff said.