The board of the Jekyll Island Authority discussed next step options for the island’s golf master plan at its meeting Tuesday.
The plan to improve Jekyll Island’s golf experience is still in its early stages. No budget or schedule has been created yet for the project.
“We have time to explore different issues so that you can make good decisions moving forward,” said JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks, adding that he intends to schedule work sessions for the board to take a deeper dive into the information that’s been gathered so far.
Ken Bleakly, founder of Bleakly Advisory Group, a financial economic analysis firm, offered a financial analysis of a master plan recently proposed by Vincent Design.
Vincent's proposal included different ways to modify and improve the courses on Jekyll. The proposal included options that ranged in price from about $15 million to $18 million.
Vincent’s proposal would reduce the current 63 holes to 54 and add other improvements.
“The bottom line at the end of that process is you’d have an 18-hole Great Dunes course, a renovated Pine Lakes 18-hole golf course and a new par 3 and par 9 course basically made out of what is currently the Indian Mound course,” Bleakly said.
Bleakly’s analysis showed that much of the cost of construction could be generated from new development on surplus land that will no longer be needed for the golf facility. The revenues from that land could be used to offset the cost of at least a portion of the development of the course, Bleakly said.
“Once the course renovations are completed, we estimate that the plan would generate about $4.2 million in annual economic impact to Jekyll Island, and that would come in various forms,” he said.
Around 24 percent would be new golf revenue and 53 percent would be additional spending at island hotels, shops, restaurants and other businesses. About 16 percent of new revenue would go directly to JIA, and 7 percent would be new property and sales taxes that would go mostly to Glynn County and the state.
Bleakly’s analysis included different ways to finance the project as well as development options for the surplus land.
No course on Jekyll other than Pine Lakes has received a major update in more than 40 years. Golf facilities typically are refreshed every 12-15 years, according to the Vincent plan.
The goal of the master plan is to increase revenue to the golf course and minimize maintenance cost.
“Currently, Jekyll Island’s experiencing a problem of having too few golf rounds spread over too many golf holes, so you have lots of golf facilities, 63 holes of golf, and if you look at the amount of rounds you’re generating you’re not getting enough play on those rounds,” Bleakly said.
Hooks noted all options on the table are only proposals and no official decisions have been made.
“We do have that luxury of taking some time,” he said.