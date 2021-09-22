The Jekyll Island Authority took a step forward Tuesday in the process of updating the island’s master plan.
The board of the JIA was presented with a final draft of the 2021 master plan update at its monthly meeting and voted unanimously to send the proposed update to numerous state officials. This action precedes potential adoption of the plan later this year.
“This plan is intended to provide guidance for the next five years, and the implementation of the plan really will be found in the work plans and operational plans of the authority,” said Leigh Askew Elkins of the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
The final draft of the master plan, which updates the 2014 version, was created by staff at the Carl Vinson Institute with input from JIA staff, board members and in-person and online survey participants.
Some in the community have expressed concerns about the plan and the update process.
During a public comment period during the board meeting, One Hundred Miles coastal advocate Susan Inman said she and others worry about the increasing density on Jekyll.
“In the document posted for our review. this major concern has not been adequately addressed,” Inman said. “The document offers no context for how the master plan will be implemented, making clear linkages to the Jekyll Island ordinances and maps that can easily identify appropriate land use densities in the developed areas.”
A section of the master plan that focuses on conservation and development aims to explain the island’s land use plan and showcase developed versus undeveloped land on Jekyll. Island capacity is a focus of this section.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in numbers of visitors to Jekyll, and at some point you get to that capacity where other people’s experiences and their own experience begin to be diminished,” Elkins said. “How will that be addressed as time moves forward?”
The update also includes corrections to the 2014 plan based on improved technology and mapping capabilities.
State law requires a proposed amendment to this kind of master plan to be presented publicly and advertised. The update will also be posted online for public comment, and a public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Georgia law also requires the JIA to send notice of the proposed amendment to the Georgia Speaker of the House, president of the state Senate, the Jekyll Island State Park Authority Oversight Committee and the Office of Legislative Counsel.
“If no objection is received from the oversight committee, this will be back before you for a vote at the December board meeting on whether to amend the master plan,” said Melissa Cruthirds, JIA general counsel.
In other business, the board voted to revise its request for proposals issued in April for the island’s amphitheater, which has been unused for many years.
The revision adds a Nov. 12 deadline to submit proposals and language to clarify that JIA is seeking developers or development teams and interested parties to submit proposals for the lease, development and operations of the amphitheater.
“Since (April), I’ve had several conversations with potential proposers expressing various levels of interest in the project,” said Jones Hooks, JIA executive director. “However, since there was no deadline for proposals to be submitted, it seems that the discussions could go on for an extended period.”
The board also:
• Approved a 60-month postage meter lease that includes updated equipment.
• Approved operating equipment leases for golf course maintenance, landscaping and roads and grounds.
• Awarded a bid for residential construction at 5 Hayes Ave.
• Approved a request for proposal for a new base of operations for historic carriage and beach trail rides.
• Approved an award for permitting, licensing, code enforcement and lease/contract management software.
• Adopted the fiscal year 2022 strategic plan.