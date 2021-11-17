The board of the Jekyll Island Authority voted Tuesday to ratify the submission of a revised master plan update sent to state officials.
The revisions were made following public input to the plan last month during an in-person event and through online comments sent to the University of Georgia’s Carl Vincent Institute, which has overseen the master plan update process for JIA.
The plan, which updates a 2014 master plan, received criticism from stakeholders who feel the update fails to adequately address concerns, like a desire for more development oversight on the island.
The public input session was held Oct. 14 on Jekyll and attracted nearly 75 people, three of whom stood up to share their feedback. Following the meeting, 43 comments on the updated plan were sent in.
“We used the comments that we received to make a few revisions and some clarifications,” said Leigh Elkins, senior public service associate for the Carl Vincent Institute.
Her team added an appendix that breaks recommendations down into a bulleted checklist of goals for the next five years.
“We also clarified that this is a five-year plan so there are no short-term or long-term goals,” she said.
The 2014 master plan set short- and long-term goals. But the updated plan, Elkins said, sets goals that should all be competed in five years.
UGA staff also added a cover letter written by Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA.
“We wanted to make sure that we reiterated how important managing capacity is,” Elkins said. “Throughout this plan update we talk about the importance of managing capacity. The 2014 plan was really focused on that revitalization of the island, which was underway at that time, and it’s come such a long way. And now it’s about managing the capacity.”
The update also explores creating a process for the public to provide input when land on Jekyll is redeveloped.
“There’s not a process right now,” Elkins said. “There’s a process for if you are converting land to be developed, but there’s nothing to address redevelopment of land. So we’ve recommended that there be some kind of process developed to provide for public input for when redevelopment takes place, particularly if that land use is changing.”
Elkins’ team also added a section on land use that focuses on changes made in 2014 and the ways that those have been brought forward into the updated plan.
“The master plan update does not call for any new development, but it talks about managing the capacity — managing the capacity of visitors, of traffic, of kind of all features and functions of the island,” Elkins said.
In other business, the JIA Board voted to approve an amendment to a lease with Verizon Wireless for a communications tower located at 206 Stable Road on Jekyll. Verizon wishes to sublease a portion of the tower to AT&T, and JIA staff also clarified other parts of the lease with this update.
The board also approved three Pier Road business lease renewal agreements for Cotton & Copper, Just by Hand and Something for Everyone to continue operating under a lease term of 24 months beginning Jan. 1.