Jekyll SPLOST
David Furth, who lives in Maryland near Washington, D.C., and a companion cycle on the bike path that crosses the marsh between the pier and Driftwood Beach. Top, people fish at the Jekyll Island pier.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Jekyll Island Authority hopes to determine soon how to address the nearly $1.5 million in additional funds likely needed to build a public safety complex on the island.

Bids for the project came in over budget, due in part to the rising cost of building supplies and labor, and a recent request for funding through the governor’s supplemental budget was denied.

