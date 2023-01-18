Jekyll Island Authority hopes to determine soon how to address the nearly $1.5 million in additional funds likely needed to build a public safety complex on the island.
Bids for the project came in over budget, due in part to the rising cost of building supplies and labor, and a recent request for funding through the governor’s supplemental budget was denied.
The facility will house JIA’s public safety offices, fire and EMS departments and Georgia State Patrol Post 35.
The board of JIA discussed its options for meeting the funding shortfall Tuesday.
“What we need to discuss today is what are the next steps?” said board member Glen Willard. “We have the option of going back to the legislature, trying to ask for that funding, or proceeding on our own.”
JIA staff have worked closely with the project’s contractor, Dabbs-Williams General Contractors, to explore value engineering opportunities, said Jones Hooks, executive director for JIA.
“There are things that we can do as far as changing the kind of brick or the kind of tile or things like that, from what that was originally designed,” Hooks said.
But there are elements of the new facility that cannot be removed or downsized, he said.
JIA has already invested significant funding into the project, which is estimated to cost $7 million to $7.5 million.
In other business, the board discussed an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to continue a partnership to design and construct a bike path down the causeway leading to Jekyll Island.
The memorandum of understanding presented during the meeting will cover a second task order, which costs $544,327. Per the agreement with GDOT, Jekyll will pay a 20% match, or $108,865.
This is simply the next installment of what is likely to be a years-long process, Hooks said.
The benefits of working with the GDOT include the nearly $4 million total the state government will cover, said Noel Jensen, JIA deputy executive director.
If the JIA hopes to build the bike path from the Welcome Center to U.S. 17, which Jensen said is an important public safety initiative for bikers, then the partnership with GDOT will cover a significant part of the cost, he said.
“All in, the authority will probably wind up paying less than a million dollars,” Jensen said. “So as a board, what we’re asking you is do we want to continue down this path to where we’ll get $4-plus million of value of public safety for a bike path to go to (U.S. 17)? Or do we want to stop what we’re doing right now, and it’s unlikely if we vote this down it will go backwards.”
After several questions regarding the challenges of completing the project through a partnership with GDOT, the board voted to approve the MOU.
The board also came together Monday evening for a work session, during which they met with Jekyll hotel staff members to discuss tourism trends on the island.
The board also hosted a work session after the meeting Tuesday. It included a training session on board member responsibilities, updates on a grant to help fund the new Mercer medical clinic, a plan to improve the island’s golf courses, capital projects on the island and an expansion of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
The board also voted during its regular meeting Tuesday to approve:
• An award to replace the digital display at the Jekyll Island Convention Center
• An RFP for a communications tower
• An RFQ for wastewater professional engineering services
• A Beachview Club Hotel site plan
• An Anchor restaurant site plan
• A resolution revising the alcoholic beverage licensing fees.