The director of the Jekyll Island Authority recapped a meeting between JIA representatives and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the authority’s board meeting Tuesday.
Jones Hooks, JIA executive director, met with Kemp in Atlanta on Dec. 3 along with several members of the JIA board’s legislative committee.
Jekyll hopes to receive funding for a campground expansion and construction of a public safety complex.
“There was good discussion about the projects and some additional information was requested from the governor’s office, which we are in the process of supplying now,” Hooks said.
The board also received an update on revisions to the island’s conservation plan, which the board may approve at its January meeting.
JIA staff received stakeholder and public feedback on the revised plan, first presented to the board in October, and are making final changes, said Ben Carswell, the authority’s director of conservation.
“We’ve added guidance related to climate change and sea level rise to account for new data, new science, new tools that are available,” Carswell said. “We’ve added a section on JIA’s role to reduce emissions, waste and water use on the island, what we’re terming institutional sustainability.”
Staff also refocused the plan’s chapter on environmental education to add and enhance the outdoor recreation component. And they received numerous comments on the environmental assessment procedure, Carswell said.
“I think folks recognized the value of that process and the stakeholder engagement that it brings in on projects that have the potential to impact natural resources on the island,” he said. “We did hear from a lot of folks that they wanted to see more detailed explanation of the process, step by step, and that they wanted us to try to incorporate more transparency and more additional public engagement opportunity into that process.”
Alexa Orndoff, director of marketing for JIA, said the Holly Jolly Jekyll season, which includes activities and events on the island through Jan. 3, is off to a good start. In the first two weekends of the season, the island has seen a higher number of visitors than during the same weekends in 2019.
Around 11,000 visitors came to Jekyll the first weekend of the season, Nov. 27-29, and around 10,600 visited last weekend.
The Holly Jolly light tour has already sold out, Orndoff said.
“We’ve had over 900 tickets sold for those, and we are continuing to run those at half capacity to accommodate social distancing and ensure the safety of our visitors,” she said. “But at this time guests can still enjoy our self-guided light tour, which is also a great way to see the lights.”
Hooks reviewed a report from the National Golf Foundation on what improvements can be made on the island’s golf courses, which has been an ongoing discussion. Hooks said he hopes to plan work sessions for board members to delve into all the information that’s been collected regarding future renovation plans for golf on Jekyll.
The board also approved a request to purchase turnout gear for the island’s fire department, a human resources policy update, a Summer Waves new slide complex civil construction package and a resolution to amend the 2014 master plan to convert 2.59 acres of undeveloped area to developed land for the Georgia Power Company Substation.