The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved Tuesday a new greenspace preservation ordinance that will help preserve more than 660 acres on the island.
The greenspace ordinance is part of a larger golf improvement plan on Jekyll and will provide for the creation, preservation and maintenance of certain open spaces, including golf courses and related facilities.
Around 93% of existing land area allocated to golf on Jekyll will be protected by the ordinance, which was adopted after a second reading Tuesday.
“This ordinance is the product of much collaboration between the golf program, conservation program, the Jekyll Island management, and is recommended by staff as a component of the golf improvement program to preserve a very important part of Jekyll Island,” said Zachary Harris, general counsel for JIA.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a ladder truck for the Jekyll Island Fire Department, which until now has had to call the county or city when a ladder truck was needed.
The truck will be purchased for over $1,136,000. A down payment of about $586,000 was approved Tuesday.
The money for this purchase has been earmarked in gate revenue on Jekyll for several years, said Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA.
Bill Gross, chair of the board’s finance committee, also reported that weather in September affected revenue on the island. Jekyll received 13 inches of rain during the first 18 days of the month, and the hurricane threat closed its shops and amenities Sept. 29-30.
It was also announced at the meeting that Ben Carswell, the authority’s conservation director, will step down from his position to begin a new role with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute.
• Grant funds for tennis.
• A self-insurance health plan proposal for JIA staff.
• A time and attendance policy update.
• A concept for Hilton Tapestry at the Beachview Club.
• A concept for The Anchor Restaurant at Jekyll Holiday Inn.
• An update to the Mercer Medicine, LLC, lease agreement.