A long delayed project to construct a bike path along the Downing Musgrove Causeway onto Jekyll Island made some progress this week.
The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved a grant request for the acceptance of $227,706 from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The fund, approved by the board Tuesday, is for the preliminary engineering of approximately six miles of causeway bike path from the Guest Information Center to U.S. 17.
The board also approved $45,541 in matching funds to be provided by the JIA.
The state DOT notified JIA recently that the authority was selected to participate in a federal grant program that will support the bike path project.
The funding support is needed to complete the project, said Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA.
But DOT’s proposed timeline is longer than Jekyll staff would like to see, so there is hope the path design will be changed to expedite the construction process.
The project has been ongoing for many years, Hooks said. When it is finally completed, it will become part of the East Coast Greenway, which is intended to stretch the entirety of the coast from Calais, Maine, to Key West, Florida.
“It’s a big deal for us to be connected, and it would also connect us with the city of Brunswick and St. Simons by bike as long as you want to maneuver over the Lanier bridge,” Hooks said.
DOT officials told JIA staff that if all goes according to plan the path construction project will begin at the end of 2025.
Hooks said he hopes that an opportunity to speed up that timeline will be made possible. One possibility would be to change the path’s design.
“We will not have the money to do that without a program like this, so we definitely want to present it to be part of this process,” Hooks told the board.
He added that “what I’m saying to you today is because of the elongated schedule, we have now petitioned them to come back and look at this being a bike path that would result in six and a half feet of additional shoulder rather than a separate path like we have out here, the first part of the path.”
DOT officials have been open so far to this possible plan, Hooks said.
“Their reaction has been yes that seems like that would be something that could move this project along faster and result in a project,” he said.