Four appointments have recently been made to the Jekyll Island Authority by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Joy Burch-Meeks of Screven, L.C. “Buster” Evans of Bolingbroke and Robert Krueger of Hawkinsville were reappointed to four-year terms.
Burch-Meeks has served on the board of directors since 2013 and Evans since 2017, both appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal. Krueger, former board chairman from 2008-2012, has served since 2006 when he was appointed by former Gov. Sonny Perdue.
Ruel Joyner of Savannah was the new appointee and will serve as the board’s legislative committee chair. Joyner is the owner and chief operating officer of 24e Design company, a local, family-owned furniture store he helped evolve into an award-winning leader in the boutique home furnishings industry.
He has designed projects for INC.500 Conference in San Francisco, Chicago, and Savannah and has done work for Presidents Bush and Clinton, MSNBC and American Express. He has also served on Gov. Kemp’s Georgians First Commission. Joyner lives in Savannah with his wife, Delanie, and two daughters.
The board also voted to reelect Krueger as vice chairman and Bill Gross as treasurer and secretary. Dale Atkins will continue to serve as the board’s chairman.
