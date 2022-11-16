The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved a lease Tuesday for the Westin hotel on the island to be operated and managed by Northview Hotel Group.
Northview will replace New Castle Hotel Resorts as the hotel manager.
The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved a lease Tuesday for the Westin hotel on the island to be operated and managed by Northview Hotel Group.
Northview will replace New Castle Hotel Resorts as the hotel manager.
Since 2015, New Castle Hotel Resorts has acted as hotel manager for the Westin and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. (LNWA) as asset manager.
The property will continue as the Westin Jekyll Island, a Marriott franchise.
Matt Trevenen, a partner with Northview, said his team plans to make updates at the Westin, including a cafe expansion and cosmetic upgrades in guest rooms.
“In general our plan is not to change things dramatically,” he said. “Our plan is to take what Dave (Curtis) and his team have done over the years and really leverage the success they’ve had and hope to make tweaks around the edges to make the Westin a better resort in the years to come.”
In other business, the board voted to approve pricing at the gate during the Holly Jolly Jekyll season, which begins Nov. 25 and ends Jan. 8.
Gate fees will go up $4 per vehicle from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays during the Holly Jolly events period.
This price increase will not affect annual passholders.
The board also approved:
• Dabbs-Williams General Contractors of Statesboro to oversee construction of the island’s Public Safety Complex pending contract negotiations and legal review.
• Vivaticket, a global ticketing and retail point-of-sale system, to oversee the implementation of better processing, ticketing services, tracking and transactions at all JIA-operated retail facilities, pending contract negotiation and legal review.
• A request to open an Ameris Bank account for employee health insurance payments related to the 2023 Jekyll Island Authority self-insured health insurance program.
