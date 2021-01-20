The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved a contract extension for the company that manages the Jekyll Island Convention Center pending the approval of a deferral of fee payments.
The deferral of fee payments to ASM Global was requested in light of the pandemic’s impact on business at the convention center, which has seen far fewer events since the outbreak of COVID-19.
“We had earlier requested from ASM Global a six-month deferral of payment as a result of the pandemic,” said Jones Hooks, JIA executive director, at the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday. “And that particular deferment you approved and ASM Global approved granted a six-month deferment of the management fees.”
The first deferment runs through Jan. 31. While the convention center has been able to save money in the past year by cutting down on expenses, convention and group businesses have yet to return in full force, Hooks said. Global trend discussions suggest business will return in the third or fourth quarter of this year if vaccine distributions are successful.
“Based on all of these discussions and our own sales team numbers, I’m recommending that we pursue an additional six-month deferment from ASM Global,” Hooks said. “I’ve had initial conversations with their chief financial officer and he’s receptive to this, and it seems their team is receptive.”
As agreed upon before, ASM Global’s team requests an extension of their management contract with the Jekyll center, extending now to June 30, 2024.
The contract extension is pending ASM’s approval of the additional six-month deferral of fixed operator and incentive fees through Aug. 31.
“We would be asking this time not only for the fixed or management fees but also incentive fees, any incentive fees that would be attached to this time period,” Hooks said.
The board also heard the first reading of an amendment to a false alarm ordinance approved last year that is intended to reduce the number of false fire alarms that Jekyll firefighters must respond to.
“What we wanted to do was put the onus on the owners of the property to make sure that their property was in compliance,” said Melissa Cruthirds, general counsel to JIA. “What we have discovered is that owners don’t necessarily live here, and state law and our ordinance requires us to serve the violator personally. And that’s hard to do when they don’t live here.”
The amendment, which the board will vote to possibly approve at its next meeting, updates language to clarify the fire marshal may serve a property owner’s representative or violator. Public comments on the amendment can be made online through Feb. 1.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the island’s updated conservation plan with a last-minute amendment to change the term “special protection areas” to “conservation priority areas,” to remove potential confusion with the other “SPA” acronym in the plan, “Shoreline Protection Act.”
• Approved the acceptance of a Georgia Firewise Mitigation Grant of $5,000, which if received will go toward the purchase of an Enforcer 30 Firefighting SKID for $11,800. The board also approved $6,800 from the fire department’s reserve fund to cover the remaining cost of the purchase.