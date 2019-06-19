JIA approves budget, decision delayed on lighting

The new plans are go — the Jekyll Island Authority board approved the fiscal year 2020 budget Tuesday, setting up an ambitious new direction for management of the island, including the new traffic gate system, with its dedicated annual pass lane, maintenance and replacement for the water and sewer systems, and other measures believed to keep and enhance the quality of the island experience for visitors and residents.
That also includes the $2 increase in the daily entrance fee and $10 increase to the annual entrance fee, along with 13.6 percent increases to the water and sewer rates.
“If you look at the situation that we find ourselves in today, we’re a totally different organization, in my opinion, than we were about 11 years ago,” JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks said. “Eleven years ago, we were operating a budget of about $15.5 million.”
The proposed FY 2020 budget is more than $30.34 million. He said as visitor numbers climb, JIA needs to “be even better stewards to look at how we manage Jekyll Island in the future. That’s not saying we’re not looking at additional visitation, because we are. There’s people, obviously, who come one year and then they decide to go somewhere else, and there’s just a mortality associated with visitation.”
Consequently, Hooks said, there’s going to be a need to replenish those visitors with new visitors.
“We think it’s very important that Jekyll Island, that the visitation, the experience of Jekyll Island, be retained — that the only way to do that is to continue the quality that they’ve been striving for,” Hooks said.
“I think we’ve reached a point on Jekyll that — anybody can do more. Anybody can just have more, more, more. But, it takes, I think, some special attention for us to not do more, but to do less and be attractive, and I think that’s where we want to be. We want Jekyll to continue to be known for the experience, and that’s what I think this budget is an effort to do.”
The controversy over proposed changes to the beach lighting ordinance wasn’t resolved as talks are continuing between the JIA and constituent groups. They’re likely not to come to a point of decision until after the current sea turtle nesting season, which suggests October at the earliest.
The dredging project, however, should be coming to an end soon.
“It’s really quite an exciting thing to see because the Intracoastal Waterway behind Jekyll has not been dredged since 1998,” said Ben Carswell, JIA conservation director. “So, quite a long time, and any boaters in the room are well aware it can be a hazardous passage from there up to and past the airport.”
He said work began north of the airport and migrated south along the ICW, dredging the eastern 75 feet of the channel to a target depth of 10 feet.
“I’m told it’s a little bit deeper than that now, but I anticipate ultimately it will wind up around 10 feet at low tide, so, quite a big improvement from previous conditions,” Carswell said. “When I came back onto the island late last night, and then this morning, saw the dredge boat right at the bridge — that’s the southern end of the project.”
Carswell said he and the director of conservation for The Nature Conservancy in Georgia were heading out to the thin-layer placement area later Tuesday to get an idea of how things have been coming along. The purpose of the area, and a control area nearby, is to see whether spraying a thin layer of spoil sediment would help the marsh improve and become healthier. If it and similar projects show promise, it could be a way to manage marshes and mitigate sea-level rise.
Marjorie Johnson, JIA chief accounting officer, spoke to the board about the need to reallocate $105,000 previously earmarked for amenity services at the mini-golf and bikes area, especially with uncertainties posed by the new public safety facility nearby. She asked for $53,000 for additional upgrades to the traffic gate system, and $52,000 from the budget to deal with Beach Village improvements, which was approved.
“Most of those bollards and a lot of the furniture is now rusted and beyond repair,” Johnson said. “We need to replace those to keep the appearance of the village up.”
Following the meeting, board members went over to the future location of the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott at 90 S. Beachview Drive.
It was the last groundbreaking in that capacity for two members of the board. Bill Jones III of Sea Island and board chairman Mike Hodges are both out — there terms are expiring and from all appearances, Gov. Brian Kemp will not be retaining either appointment. That means two new people will come onto the board, likely before the July board meeting. Each member of the board serves four-year terms.
Kemp isn’t bound to appoint local people, either. Rules state only two must reside within the six coastal counties — with Jones’ and Hodges’ departures, that still leaves Bill Gross of Kingsland, Trip Tollison of Savannah and Joe Wilkinson of St. Simons.