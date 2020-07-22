The Jekyll Island Authority will not have to tap into its reserve funds to make it through the previous fiscal year, despite the challenges and revenue losses created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marjorie Johnson, chief accounting officer for JIA, reported this news to the authority’s board during a virtual meeting Tuesday. The full financial report will be presented to the JIA board in August.
Daily traffic counts on the island continue to be down on average 15-22 percent compared to this time last year, said Jones Hooks, JIA executive director.
“When we look at that, knowing that leisure traffic has rebounded pretty steadily, we have to pretty much be certain that the difference has to do with the fact that we have absolutely no convention business on Jekyll at the present,” he said.
Reduced tour bus visits and Summer Waves occupancy limitations have also lowered traffic numbers.
The Jekyll Island Convention Center has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, as scheduled groups have had to cancel conferences and events.
The center has lost 110 events and more than $3 million in revenue. JIA’s marketing team, in response, has created new materials aimed at helping potential convention center visitors understand how to meet safely on Jekyll.
The JIA board approved Tuesday a $343,668 funding grant for the Jekyll Island airport. JIA staff received July 1 an announcement of the tentative allocation of federal funding assistance.
The grant will fund rehabilitation of lighting on a runway and displaced threshold markings, along with design of runway safety area improvements.
Georgia Department of Transportation will contribute $18,166 to the project, and JIA will contribute $1,500. JIA’s contribution is reduced due to the CARES Act.
The JIA board also approved a rental agreement with Lighthouse Trolleys, which offers tours on the island. The company will pay $2,660 rent annually to park one of its trolleys at the Morgan Center parking lot.
“This is very, very significant,” Hooks said. “We have been talking for some time, several years now actually, about how we could go about getting revenues from tour operators that were utilizing the resources of Jekyll Island, conducting tours but yet weren’t part of the Jekyll Island Authority tours.”
Hooks said this new agreement could be a model for future, similar endeavors.
Safety measures to prevent virus spread continue to be implemented on Jekyll. Hooks reiterated for the board that all JIA employees are instructed to wear face masks when encountering the public, whether inside or outside. Face masks must also be worn in JIA facilities, including all common areas, halls and meeting rooms, he said.
Amenities are operating at reduced capacity, he said, including inside Summer Waves, throughout the historic district and on trolley rides.