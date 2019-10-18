It is the kind of newspaper assignment that is mired in doldrums, a clerical duty rather than a bold enterprise in First Amendment principle.
Still, there is much to be gleaned from this item in the Jan. 22, 1879, edition of the Brunswick Advertiser. The lead sentence is but two words: “Council met.”
After approving the minutes from the previous month’s meeting, the Brunswick City Council heard a petition concerning the town’s Oak Grove Cemetery. The council included names like Watkins, Harvey, Cook, Putnam, DuBignon and Couper. The petitioners were Borchardt, Glogauer and Kaiser.
These three gentlemen “desired to establish a cemetery in Brunswick in accordance with the Israelitish customs and religion, and ask(ed) Council to grant them a portion of ground in the (Oak Grove Cemetery), of such dimensions as Council would deem proper and suitable for the purpose, the same to be consecrated as the Jewish Cemetery of Brunswick.”
The city council, who we can assume were good upstanding Christians all, passed the request in unceremonious unanimity. The reporter drably tells us the motion “was received and referred to the committee on cemeteries.” The committee on cemeteries’ equally-amenable answer to the request can be found today in a large corner of the city’s revered Oak Grove Cemetery, founded in 1838.
There is a low stone border laid out to partition off the Jewish section. Notwithstanding the distinctly Germanic and eastern European names, the tombs and obelisks in this modest corner of the cemetery are not much different from those of their Christian neighbors who lay at rest nearby.
These folks were part of the Reform Judaism movement, which encouraged its members to keep the faith while assimilating within their surrounding community at large. (This was a big break from the more austere Orthodox Judaism.)
Still, it was important for these recent immigrant arrivals that they observe their faith and customs, including traditional Jewish burial practices.
My friend Mason Stewart met me out here Thursday to explain. He is a Brunswick native and a historian for Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St.
“I guess it tells us two things,” he said. “One, there was an active Jewish community here at that time, active civically in their community. Also, they nevertheless felt strongly about maintaining their Jewish culture within Brunswick. They felt a strong desire to have a section set aside to say, This is the Jewish section.”
These immigrants of strong eastern European stock began arriving in Brunswick in the 1870s, some 22 families who would comprise the first established Jewish community in Brunswick. A scattering of Jewish families already lived in the area, perhaps most notably the Friendlanders who operated the G. Friedlander Emporium near Gloucester and Newcastle streets.
Roughly a decade later, the grand opening of the simplistically ornate, beautifully crafted Temple Beth Tefilloh would be one of the biggest social events in all of Brunswick for 1890. Rabbi Isaac Wise, founder of the American Reform Judaism movement, traveled all the way from Cincinnati to be on hand.
By then, members of the local Jewish congregation had joined the community’s professional, merchant and municipal ranks. Temple members included the chief of the Fire Commission, the city treasurer and several representatives on Georgia’s Board of Trades. Mason’s research informs him there was no designated Jewish section of town; they lived in and among the community at large.
The Jewish section of Oak Grove Cemetery was not used for long. When Palmetto Cemetery opened off Newcastle Street on the far end of town, temple members began burying their dead at a Jewish section there.
Back to the present, it was known that some Jewish residents were buried in Oak Grove. But the significance of this corner of the cemetery did not come to light until just recently.
It was all right there in that little newspaper clipping. Robert M. Gindhart III, President of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society Board of Directors, came across the clipping at city hall, Mason said. City Clerk Naomi Atkinson was the one who uncovered it in the city’s archives, he said.
Until then, it was lost to history just how these Jewish departed ended up resting in this corner of Oak Grove. It was not known that these men had asked for, and received, a special Jewish burial section in an otherwise Christian cemetery, Mason said. Further, Abraham Borchardt, Benjamin Hirsch and Henry Wechsler all are buried there. These three were founders of the temple, Mason said.
“We knew the graves were there at the cemetery,” Mason said. “But I guess we didn’t realize that three of the founding members of the synagogue were buried there. I’m intrigued by the serendipity of it. All of a sudden we’ve got a very strong link.”
Rabbi Rachael Bregman was overjoyed by the recent developments, so much so that she is planning a ceremony to re-consecrate this Jewish section at Oak Grove. It will be a ceremony to welcome them back into the fold, so to speak. It takes place at Oak Grove at 1 p.m. Nov. 3, a Sunday. And y’all are all invited to attend. It’s free and a reception will follow.
The Oak Grove Cemetery Society is joining Temple Beth Tefilloh in hosting the ceremony.
So, 140 years later, that humdrum little item in the Jan. 22, 1879 edition of the Brunswick Advertiser speaks volumes about the character of our Brunswick forebears. It could have been a lot different. A towering bold type headline could have stretched across the page, stirring intolerance that matched the ignorant fears of a closed-minded community. The commission could have vehemently opposed the request, filling the paper’s front page with vitriol against fellow humans who worship differently.
But that it not what happened in Brunswick way back then. Instead, some Jewish guys came to a group of Christian guys and made a reasonable request. The commission moved it forward with the aplomb of men who habitually do the right thing.
Rabbi Rachel said these Brunswick ancestors have much to teach us today, a time when violent antipathy on the basis of physical and personal differences has warranted a new category of crime — hate.
“I think we have this incredibly rich history here in Brunswick that is special and even unique in our world,” said Rabbi Rachael, a great American. “Throughout the history here there has been this beautiful relationship between different groups of people in this community. I know Jews weren’t always so welcomed everywhere, and it’s heartening to know that it apparently has always been true here. In a time when hate crimes are on the rise, we get to honor our history and use it as an opportunity for the now.”