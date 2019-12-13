The Brunswick News recently announced the addition of Jenn Agnew as the company’s new Director of Sales and Marketing.
Agnew is a native of Alpharetta and graduated from the University of Georgia. She joins BNP and was formerly the Director of Integrated Marketing and Communications for Atlanta magazine.
Agnew said her whole family is happy to be returning to the Golden Isles.
“I definitely feel like I am coming home. My family and I lived in Brunswick on Union Street from 2011-2015. We moved back to Columbus, Ga., for work and now we are thrilled to be returning to the Golden Isles. Early on in my career I worked for the local paper in Columbus. I am delighted to join a family-run business with a vast history.”
Buff Leavy, president of Brunswick News Publishing Co., praised Agnew for the skills she brings to the position and is happy to have her back in the Isles.
“We are glad to have Jenn back in the Golden Isles,” Leavy said. “Having owned and operated her own marketing firm locally from 2011-2015 and also being part of the Jekyll Island Authority marketing team, she is well versed in the industry and the community. Jenn also has a strong background in event marketing and social media marketing, and I am excited to have her join our team.”
Agnew officially joined The News in November. Since then, she has been working closely with The News’ advertising staff, including Bill Cranford, who is now serving at The News’ Brunswick Outside Sales Manager.
“The Brunswick News has a wonderful group of people that work really hard day and night to produce several publications that we all love,” Agnew said. “I’m thankful to join the Advertising Department and lead the team. My leadership role is not only about generating revenue, but also lifting people up. I have always lived by that my entire career. We have big plans for the future of The Brunswick News and its associated products and that is exciting.”
The Brunswick News Publishing Co. is a fourth-generation owned family company that produces The News, Golden Isles Magazine, Coastal Illustrated, The News & Advertiser and other supplementary products. TheBrunswickNews.com is also the area’s leading online new source.
The News was founded in 1902 by Clarence H. Leavy, the great-grandfather of Buff Leavy, and is one of the few remaining family-owned newspapers in Georgia.