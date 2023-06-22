A medical clinic on Jekyll Island is one step closer to opening following months of renovation and other preparations.
The Jekyll Island Authority has partnered with Mercer University’s School of Medicine to open the clinic, which Mercer will operate in second-floor space in the island’s Beach Village.
JIA signed an agreement with Mercer in August 2022 and has funded the renovations of the 4,534-square-foot space, which was originally built to house a medical clinic but had previously remained mostly vacant.
The JIA officially handed over the keys to the clinic this week, and the authority’s board of directors toured the facility Tuesday with several JIA staff members and with administrators from Mercer’s medical school. The clinic is set to open soon, but no official date has been given.
“This is a partnership that hopefully will be beneficial to everyone, especially the citizens and visitors, for years and years to come,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA.
Dr. Jean Sumner, dean of Mercer University’s School of Medicine, spoke to the board during its meeting ahead of the tour. Mercer’s mission through this partnership is to bring access to quality medical care to underserved and rural populations, she said. The clinic on Jekyll is the sixth of its kind Mercer has opened in Georgia, and the seventh will open soon as well.
“We want to bring you the absolute best care that we can provide,” Sumner said.
The clinic will partner with other local healthcare providers and aims to become part of the community, she said.
“We also focus on the service,” Sumner said. “We want to be part of your community, and we recruit the best doctor we can find who will be part of the community, live in the community, work with the community.”
The clinic will offer primary and emergency care services.
During the tour, Sumner and her team got the first glimpse of the newly renovated clinic space, which will soon be filled with equipment and furniture. Mercer will staff the clinic and oversee its operations.
Mercer Medicine is the faculty practice of Mercer University School of Medicine and operates a multi-specialty medical practice in downtown Macon.
The practice expanded outside of Macon in 2018, when Mercer opened a rural clinic in Plains at the request of former President Jimmy Carter, who is a Mercer Life Trustee.
Mercer orange decorated several walls in the clinic. The tour group passed through exam rooms, a lab space, X-ray room and offices.
“We were able to do this update while we have the (Jekyll Market) operating a grocery store right underneath us,” said Noel Jensen, JIA deputy executive director. “And we didn’t shut them down a single day. They stayed in operation the entire time.”
Sumner commended the JIA for their efforts to bring the medical clinic to the island.
“We want to be the best partner you can have,” she said. “We take our obligations to the communities we serve very seriously.”
Mercer staff have also met with Southeast Georgia Health System administrators to begin fostering that relationship.
“We want to be good partners with Glynn County,” Sumner said. “We want to make sure that they know that we’re here to help and accept patients if they need a doctor, and to communicate effectively.”
She encouraged the board members and JIA staff to contact Mercer with any concerns that arise and to maintain an open dialogue throughout the partnership.
“When we opened our first clinic in Plains, President Carter was quality control,” Sumner said. “If he heard something at Sunday school that wasn’t perfect, he would give us a call.”