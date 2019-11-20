A 19-year-old woman remains in critical condition at a Jacksonville hospital, 11 days after she was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed at high speeds in a St. Simons Island neighborhood, injuring all five teens inside.
A spokeswoman at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville confirmed Tuesday that the woman is in critical condition in the intensive care unit there. The 18-year-old St. Simons Island man who was driving also remains hospitalized at UF Health, although he is no longer in the ICU, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The three other teens in the vehicle, two 16-year-old girls and an 18-year-old Brunswick girl, all were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital after the Nov. 9 crash. All three have since been treated and released, Georgia State Patrol trooper Adrien Jean said.
The crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 9, a Saturday, in the gated Lake Cottages community, located off Sea Island Road across from the Market at Sea Island, according to Jean’s state patrol crash report, released late Monday. The report states the young man was driving recklessly and at excessive speeds going around a curve when he lost control and struck the rear-end of a parked forklift on the side of Lake Cottages Drive. The crash occurred in a section of the community where construction is ongoing, he said. The report does not specify how fast the GTI Volkswagen was traveling. The posted speed limit is 30 mph, the report said.
The driver and the 18-year-old Brunswick woman in the front passenger seat both wore seat belts, the report said. None of the three in the backseat were buckled in, the report said. The Jekyll Island woman was seated in the rear passenger side, the report said.
Each of the five had to be extricated from the vehicle by the responding Glynn County Fire Rescue crew, the report said.
No charges have been filed against the driver. However, the investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the state patrol’s Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team, Jean said.