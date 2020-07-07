Jekyll Island tourism took a small hit this Fourth of July, typically one of the busiest holidays.
On the day itself, Saturday, a little over 5,30, crossed the Downing Musgrove Causeway onto Jekyll Island, according to figures provided by the Jekyll Island Authority. That was a 16 percent reduction from last year.
Over the entire three-day weekend, the island saw about 11 percent fewer visitors.
“We are very pleased that the island hasn’t reached its typical peak summer season, given the current circumstances, so that visitors can enjoy our beaches, amenities and restaurants and have ample space to enjoy their visit without it feeling crowded,” said Alexa Orndoff, JIA spokeswoman.
Many hotels on the island continue to voluntarily limit occupancy, Orndoff said, which likely contributed to the drop in tourists.
Health officials feared going into the weekend that Fourth of July crowds might lead to a boom in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The day-to-day increase of COVID-19 cases in Glynn County has stabilized somewhat in the past seven days but remains very high in comparison to surrounding counties.
The Golden Isles has by far the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases by population in the eight-county Coastal Health District, which includes Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Chatham, Liberty, Long, Bryan and Effingham counties.
Glynn also punches above its weight class in total cases statewide, sitting at number 17 of 159 Georgia counties for total number of cases while being the 30th most populous.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the cumulative number of cases reported in the county sat at 1,221.
While that trails behind Chatham’s 1,917 cases, Glynn has shown the most significant increases in COVID-19 cases.
In the last two weeks, Glynn County’s case count has jumped by about 202 percent, leaping from 404 confirmed infections to Monday’s 1,221.
The last seven days have painted a slightly better picture, with day-to-day increase dropping by about half.
The fatality rate for the coastal area has remained fairly low. In the last two weeks, seven new deaths have been reported among those infected with COVID-19. Six were in Glynn and Chatham counties. One was in Camden County.