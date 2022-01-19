The Jekyll Island Authority is continuing to push forward a potential revival of the island’s amphitheater.
The next step will be a market analysis that dives into the potential operations of the amphitheater and explores how other amphitheaters in the region operate.
The JIA board of directors voted Tuesday to allow the authority to put out a call for professional service providers to submit proposals to complete a market analysis. The goal is to select a firm that will advise on the feasibility of redevelopment, restoration and operations.
The board approved in April 2021 an RFP with no deadline seeking proposals from potential developers and operators interested in making improvements at the amphitheater. JIA received inquiries but no commitments on that request.
The board returned to the issue in September 2021 and voted to allow the authority to reissue the request with a set deadline.
“Following the issue of that RFP, we received one response, and it was not totally or technically responsive to the RFP as it had been issued,” said Jones Hooks, the authority’s executive director. “So we have had lots of internal discussions and external discussions with people who are familiar with amphitheaters and their operation, and we have looked at why we’re not further along.”
Hooks and his staff decided a marketing analysis conducted by a professional group will be beneficial to moving this project forward.
“Yes we would like to have an activated amphitheater, but also that space is very attractive from an enjoyment, park-like atmosphere now that there’s a rookery that has developed over time as a result of the lake that was dug actually in creating the amphitheater,” Hooks said.
He said his team envisions the park could operate like the island’s Great Dunes Beach Pavilion, which is most often open to the public but can be booked for private events.
“We think that that is kind of a hybrid model that should be explored and looked at,” Hooks said. “We want to hear more about operational requirements as far as event and venue expectations and restrictions.”
The deadline for proposals is March 1.
In other business, the board approved a market analysis and strategic development recommendation for a 6.9-acre oceanfront property that is the former site of the Buccaneer Motor Lodge. The analysis was presented by RCLCO, a national real estate advisory firm, and recommends that a residential product is the most appropriate land use for the vacant property.
“One of the key findings in the study was that about 40 units were all of the additional lodging units as far as motel units that RCLCO felt would be justified at the present time on Jekyll Island,” Hooks said.
LNWA acquired the lease for the property several years ago but has not developed the land.
“LNWA has had this property for all of this time since they took it over in 2016 with a carrying cost for just lease payments of $1.27 million, so they’ve sat on it for quite a while and haven’t realized anything back from it,” said Maria Humphrey, lease manager. “They’re pretty anxious to go ahead and do something with this parcel.”
The lease requires that within 60 days of the board’s approval of the study, the JIA will need to come up with a project development agreement with LNWA that lays out how the project will proceed, Humphrey said.
The board also:
• Approved a consulting proposal from the National Golf Foundation to proceed with consulting and assistance in updating the “Assessment and Recommendations for Jekyll Island Golf,” completed by the Foundation in January 2017.
• Approved a capital funding request to be used for equipment and project expenses.