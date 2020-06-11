Jekyll Island plans to reopen Summer Waves Water Park on Friday.
The water park would have opened May 1, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.
Jekyll Island Authority announced this week the park will reopen with precautions in place and a new online ticket purchase option.
JIA has worked with state officials and the Department of Public Health to put in place enhanced operational protocols alongside already stringent policies to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors.
Summer Waves is a significant summer revenue generator for the island. Jones Hooks, JIA executive director, reported at the May meeting of the JIA Board that Summer Waves had been set to bring in $348,000 in May.
Park-goers this summer will find a number of new safety measures that follow health department regulations, including sanitization stations at water slide entrances and exits, designated floor markers to encourage social distancing while waiting in attraction lines, and park staff, including slide attendants, wearing face coverings while interacting with guests.
For the first time in the park’s history, visitors will be able to purchase tickets online and at a reduced price. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.
The change will minimize time guests spend in line and limit capacity within the park to further accommodate social distancing practices. The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 11.
Summer Waves will also extend this year’s operations to include all weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) in September.
The park will not be open Fridays in September.
Annual pass holders will have the added benefit of two seasons for the price of one. Those who purchase a pass for the 2020 season will automatically receive access through the end of the 2021 season.
Passes and advanced daily tickets can be purchased online at summerwaves.com.