One of the first remarkable experiences in a baby sea turtle’s life is the harrowing trip from its beach nest into the ocean’s waters.
Supporters of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island will have a chance to make a similar journey, though hopefully with slightly less trepidation, during the island’s first Cold-Stunned Plunge event Nov. 27.
The event is open to those with enough courage to take a “plunge” into the Atlantic Ocean’s cool waters and will raise money for the center, which is the only veterinary hospital in the state dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of turtles. The plunge is open to people of all athletic abilities.
“Unlike the popular Turtle Crawl races in the late spring, you don’t have to be an avid runner or even walker,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for JIA. “You just have to have a little bravery to bare the cooler water temperatures. You can dip a toe or do a full body dunk. Consider it the South’s version of a polar plunge, for a well-connected cause.”
The center’s sea turtle patients offered some inspiration for the new event, which will be not only a fundraising opportunity but also a chance to educate more people about cold-stunning.
Cold-stunning is a form of hypothermia sea turtles face, and it can take several months to rehabilitate them for release into warmer waters.
“While we continue to educate visitors and community members about the importance of sea turtle nesting education in the summer months, many visitors to the Georgia coast have never heard of cold-stunning before,” Hawkins said. “In February of 2021, media headlines all over the country covered stories on the thousands of sea turtles that were stranded because of the record-breaking temperatures and snowfall in Texas. We received more than a dozen cold-stunned patients to our center last winter as well. That’s when we started to brainstorm an education opportunity for people to understand this natural threat faced each year.”
Typically, many of the center’s patients released in the spring and summer are former cold-stunned patients, Hawkins said, and this event will provide visitors with a way to support the lengthy treatments required for recovery.
Participants in the plunge will receive a commemorative T-shirt and will be able to grab a picture with Scute C. Turtle, the center’s mascot, before or after they plunge.
Funds received from all registrations as well as any voluntary donations will benefit the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on behalf of the Jekyll Island Foundation, Hawkins said.
“The foundation has assisted with the financial support to fund many projects for the center, including the purchase of medical equipment like X-ray machines and UTV’s for sea turtle patrols,” she said.
The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. that Saturday in the Beach Village. Participants can register on the morning of the event but will receive a discount if they sign-up online in advance at www.jekyllisland.com/plunge.
“There are really no other polar plunge events like it, with a mission to support sea turtle rehabilitation,” Hawkins said. “It’s a unique way for people to feel more connected to the cause they are supporting and to join together to do something special with family in town for the holidays.”