The Jekyll Island Authority has big plans to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the creation of the state park.
Under acting Gov. M.E. Thompson, the state purchased Jekyll Island for $675,000 in 1947.
Authority staff plan to make the most of the upcoming anniversary throughout 2022 with a variety of events, marketing promotions and other celebrations.
“This really will be a year of celebration,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for JIA, during a board meeting last week. “2022 marks the establishment of Jekyll Island as a state park and its purchase by the state of Georgia and the progress made. So we have a lot of things planned throughout the year to really highlight that.”
The first celebration will be a soiree event open to the community on Jan. 28 at the Jekyll Island Club. The event will pay homage to a dinner held at the club when the island opened to the public.
“We have a lot of tickets sold already for this event, so we’re very excited,” Hawkins said. “We’re going to have some really interesting entertainment.”
JIA will invite the Georgia Sandman to create a unique sand sculpture on the island March 5.
A vintage trailer show is planned at the campground April 27, and a block party in the Beach Village will take place Aug. 6.
“And of course the 75th will be infused in a lot of our signature events, including Shrimp & Grits, which we’re very excited will be returning Nov. 4 to 6,” Hawkins said.
New marketing and advertising materials will celebrate Jekyll’s many years as a family-friendly destination.
“We talk to a lot of visitors. We hear from them and they say to us, ‘We’ve been coming for generations. We’ve been making family traditions,’ and so this was really inspired by that,” Hawkins said.
Jekyll’s website will be refreshed at the start of the year, and an interactive timeline will be added.
“This is just a taste of what’s to come, but hopefully you’ll begin to see all of this roll out starting in mid-January,” Hawkins said.