Visitors and residents driving onto Jekyll Island will immediately see signage that indicates how seriously the island is promoting safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jekyll Island Authority, as part of a rolling reopening of operations, only recently finished placing hundreds of standardized signs around the island that are meant to send a uniform message regarding safe practices during the ongoing health crisis.
Signage is placed at entryways of all restaurants, businesses and facilities that outline islandwide protocols. Symptom-check door signs at all restaurants, businesses and facilities ask patrons to check for symptoms prior to entry.
Social distancing floor decals are in all facilities with customer queues requesting patrons to stay six feet apart while in line. Restroom sink decals are in all public restroom facilities reminding patrons to wash hands appropriately.
The signs are part of Jekyll’s coordinated approach to keeping island residents and visitors safe, said Jones Hooks, JIA executive director.
“Obviously we aren’t looking to open the door so broadly to the world yet,” Hooks said. “We certainly want to welcome guests back to Jekyll in an appropriate way.”
JIA anticipated the island would see an increase in visitors with the lifting of shelter-in-place orders last week. The island began implementing new protocols and reopening operations over the weekend.
But all is not back to normal, Hooks said.
“I’m hoping people will continue to take the CDC recommendations seriously and that they will abide by these guidelines,” he said.
JIA maintains close working relationships with hotels and businesses, Hooks said. Those partnerships have allowed JIA to implement measures aimed at reducing the number of people lodging on the island.
“All of our hotels and the Jekyll Island campground have agreed to a voluntary cap of 75 percent occupancy,” Hooks said. “We think that...will convey to guests that we’re allowing even more open space per person than even Jekyll is usually known for.”
The Jekyll Island Authority plans to reopen amenities and facilities in phases. Some amenities began to reopen this weekend under limited operation and reduced occupancy. Others, including Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, will not open until later in the month.
An opening date for Summer Waves and island playgrounds has not been set.
All JIA team members are wearing masks while at work, Hooks said, including staff who are not interfacing regularly with residents and guests.
“We just think it’s an important reminder to people who are visiting Jekyll or who are living here,” he said. “These are different times.”
JIA staff are doing additional cleaning daily and have ramped up the depth of cleaning.
Jekyll Island has always been a unique location that operates differently from other leisure destinations, Hooks said.
These differences have allowed the island to send a clear, unified message during these unprecedented and challenging times.
“In this case, we feel because we are small and because we do have a working relationship constantly with our businesses and especially our hoteliers, it’s important for everyone just to be in sync so that when a guest comes onto the island, from the very beginning of their entrance at the main gate, they’ll begin to see signage that they will recognize throughout the island,” Hooks said.