Ospreys on Jekyll will find one of their favorite spots on the island totally refurbished and just in time for the new nesting season.
The coastal birds begin their nesting season each spring. In preparation, Jekyll Island Authority’s Conservation Department partnered recently with Georgia Power and a local Boy Scout troop to replace a prominent nesting stand near Jekyll’s public boat ramp.
The osprey platform has been in place on Jekyll Island for many years but has sustained weather damage, particularly after a recent winter storm that led to increased deterioration.
Jekyll staff worried the stand may soon collapse but wanted to maintain a stand in that location because of its popularity with the birds, its educational benefits and the fact that the stand is easily visible from the road.
“People love this thing,” said Ben Carswell, director of conservation for JIA. “It’s really easy for folks to photograph. It’s good for education because Tidelands Nature Center is right here.”
But because of the stand’s proximity to a power line, Jekyll staff did not feel they could safely replace the platform. So Carswell sent an email to his contacts with Georgia Power and quickly received an offer of assistance.
And on a recent foggy day on Jekyll, island staff members met with Georgia Power employees, who brought along a bucket truck that could get a worker close to the stand without hitting a power line.
“We always want to be the best stewards of the environment,” said Dialo Cartwright, Brunswick area manager for Georgia Power. “But also, nesting platforms are important to us because it keeps the birds from nesting on top of our power poles.”
Ospreys like nesting in the open and near water, often on dead trees but sometimes on power poles or other equipment, said Jim Ozier, an environmental specialist for Georgia Power.
“They’re very opportunistic, and they’ll nest on a crane as well over the weekend sometimes, so there can be an issue there,” he said.
An osprey nest built on a power line pole can lead to outages, fires and harm to the birds. So Georgia Power often takes part in efforts to provide a better alternative for the birds.
“We try to get involved in community efforts and to be a good citizen wherever we are operating,” Ozier said. “And we have a very active conservation program, providing nesting resources for ospreys.”
A local troop of Boy Scouts built the new stand using plans provided by Jekyll staff along with purchased and recycled lumber.
“They wanted to do something for one of their badges, a nature-based badge, a conservation-based badge,” said Yank Moore, conservation land manager for JIA.
Jekyll has seen an increase over the years in osprey nesting on the island, in both natural nesting locations and on artificial platforms like the one recently replaced at the boat ramp and one on the Oleander golf course, Carswell said.
“Osprey do fairly well on Jekyll Island, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “Like a lot of large birds of prey, their populations have been rebounding from low points back in the 1970s. Bald eagles also nest here. We have two bald eagle nests.”
The replacement of the popular nesting stand near the boat ramp was made possible by the partnership with Georgia Power, Carswell said.
“We thought it was a great opportunity to partner up with Georgia Power, and we’re glad that they were able to allocate some resources and come out and help us get it done,” he said.