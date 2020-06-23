Rarely does a more than 50 percent drop in revenue in a month sound like good news. But when the drop could have been 63 percent, the news sounds almost positive.
Jekyll Island Authority staff anticipated worse revenue projections than they’re currently seeing materialize following months of business closures and reduced traffic on the island due to COVID-19.
The island’s budget has taken a hit, as has the budget of most state agencies and groups. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office earlier this year predicted an 11 percent drop in state tax collections in the upcoming fiscal year and asked that budgets be adjusted accordingly.
The board of JIA will review Jekyll’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 at a special called meeting that will be held online at 9:30 a.m. June 30.
The board first reviewed the budget proposal last week during its regular monthly meeting.
The total revenues presented in the budget are 9.2 percent less than those in the previous year’s budget.
“The governor’s goal was 11 percent decrease in expenses from the fiscal year 2020 budget, so we were able to do that,” said Bill Gross, chair of the finance committee.
The $27.5 million budget is down about $3 million from the fiscal year 2020 budget.
JIA staff had predicted a worse economic outlook when reviewing numbers only a few months ago. But a steady uptick in visitors to the island during May and June as restaurants and beaches reopened has improved the economic forecast.
“The good news is that our projection for revenues to be down 65 percent in May was off, and we were only down 53 percent, which sounds pretty bad but it’s better than 65 percent,” said Marjorie Johnson, chief accounting officer for JIA.
Savings have been created through heavy staff furloughs implemented in March. Around 43 percent of JIA’s workforce was furloughed either completely or partially in previous months.
The number of furloughed employees has decreased in recent weeks.
The proposed budget includes a fee increase for the monthly winter rates charged at the campground. That rate will go up $1 a night starting Jan. 1. The budget also does not include personnel pay raises.
“I think management’s being very cognizant of trying to control expenses as reflected in this budget,” Gross said. “Should our recovery happen better than we think then we may want to revisit and do budget revisions in January...if the market warrants that. So we can maybe adjust the budget and put some things back in it that we deem necessary.”
Jekyll Island’s budget has grown in recent years as the island’s footprint has grown. A budget of $27.5 million was in place as recently as 2017, but that was at a time when the island had fewer facilities. Since then, the island has added two public parks with restrooms, the new Mosaic museum and restrooms in the historic district.
The COVID-19 pandemic brings additional costs to the operation of all public facilities.
“We’re going to see additional requirements as far as sanitization expenses, which translates into labor, materials and supplies that are going to be eating into this budget that we were not necessarily seeing in those earlier years,” said Jones Hooks, JIA’s executive director.
The proposed budget does not anticipate a millage rate increase. It also eliminates nine positions and adds two new positions.
Hooks also announced during the meeting last week that JIA staff decided to cancel this year’s Shrimp & Grits Festival set for Nov. 6-8. The event isn’t a huge money maker for Jekyll, he said, but canceling the event will lead to savings for Jekyll.
Numerous issues related to COVID-19 contributed to their decision to cancel the festival, including the lost months of planning, logistical challenges and more.
Shrimp & Grits is set to return next year.
JIA plans to move forward with several projects included in the budget. Among those are the golf master plan, the beginning of an expansion of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, the Holly Jolly Season activities at the end of the year, a revamp of the website, tennis court resurfacing, airport improvements and more.
Public input on the proposed budget can be made online now at jekyllisland.com/jekyll-island-authority/board-directors. The full budget is posted online.